'The Story of Soaps' Takes Viewers Down Memory Lane
Tuesday night was all about the soap operas. The Story of Soaps, a two-hour joint production between ABC and PEOPLE, explored the rise and fall of daytime melodramas while managing to make an impression on some viewers in the process.
Starting back with soap opera's radio roots, The Story of Soaps looked at how they became a haven for female creatives in an era where that wasn't exactly common. It also spent a considerable amount of time directly refuting some of the stigmas that come associated with the particular subset of scripted shows, in turn reminding viewers throughout its runtime of their significant impact on TV through today.
The Story of Soaps included some heavyweights of the genre, including Erika Slezak, Maurice Benard and of course, Susan Lucci. They were joined by former soap actors like Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Bryan Cranston, Andy Cohen, Vivica A. Fox, Jon Hamm and Denise Richards. Former General Hospital star John Stamos even got his followers hyped by sharing some throwback photos of his time on the medical drama.
The behind-the-scenes look at the long-standing influence of soap operas, from fueling America's need for constant entertainment to the birth of both the 24-hour news cycle and reality TV. While it gave viewers a lot to think about, it was also a memorable, sometimes bittersweet walk down memory lane.
