'The Bold and the Beautiful' Production Forced to Pause Again Over Coronavirus Concerns

Production has once again halted on the set of The Bold and the Beautiful amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show got back up and running after its hiatus last Wednesday, but now will be hitting the pause button once again. The longtime running soap was the first major production to begin filming again and was only back for one day before the hiccup.

A spokesperson for the show, according to Deadline, said that testing "produced several false positives" that led to additional questions from the Health Department. The statement reiterated that no one on set has contracted COVID-19 and that the show will only miss a day of filming. It will resume on Wednesday, June 24, according to the spokesperson. In regards to the false positives, a cause of that may have been the testing kits the show was using, which were the saliva tests. They will now use nasal swabs, which are deemed to be much more accurate.

The CBS show, which films in Los Angeles, had first pulled back on production on Mar. 17. On the same day, The Young and the Restless also shut down. The Bold and the Beautiful is currently scheduled to continue airing until 2022 on its current deal. It first premiered in i1987.

Since the pandemic began, Hollywood has found itself out of sync, as has most industries. Some of the longest running shows, such as programs like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, were able to continue airing new episodes throughout most of quarantine but over the past few weeks have begun to air re-runs. In an interview with Pop Culture, Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White spoke about what life has been like without being able to film, calling the whole experience a strange ordeal.

“It’s horrible," White said back in April. "I miss my Wheel of Fortune family. I really do. You don’t realize when you’ve been working with people for 20-30 years that you do miss them when you don’t see them. When we go to work it’s a happy place."

As COVID-19 cases continue to go up in many states, a return to normalcy in Hollywood may have to wait a bit longer. Perhaps paving the way for what that could like will be the world of professional sports, which will soon see three leagues -- the NBA, NHL and MLB -- all return to play over the next two months.