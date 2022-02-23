‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 Fate Revealed

NBC’s hit crime thriller The Blacklist has officially been renewed for Season 10! James Spader, who serves as executive producer and also stars as master criminal Red Reddington, confirmed the news during a Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The renewal comes amid the show’s currently-airing ninth season and days before the show’s return from a month-long hiatus.

While Spader didn’t spill any details about the new season, Deadline reports that Spader is set to return. Executive producer and showrunner John Eisendrath is also set to return. Season 10 will be a big one for the show, as it will carry The Blacklist past its milestone 200-episode. A premiere date for the season has not been announced, though it seems like Season 10 will arrive at NBC early in the 2022-23 season.

Season 10 will mark the second without Megan Boone. After starring as Elizabeth “Liz” Keen since the show’s start back in 2013, Boone in June 2021 announced she would be leaving the series after Season 8. After her character succumbed to a gunshot wound in the Season 8 finale, the actress addressed her departure in an emotional social media post, Boone writing that her time on The Blacklist “has been an entire life inside of my own life.” She added that portraying Liz helped her “better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same.” She also thanked all of those she “shared this time with,” including her fellow cast members, the crew, and guest stars. Season 10 will also mark the second season without creator Jon Bokenkamp, who departed the show ahead of Season 9.

Despite those major shakeups, The Blacklist has remained a heavy performer for NBC. Throughout Season 9, the series has averaged 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating in Live+7 numbers, according to TVLine. The Hollywood Reporter notes that NBC has stated streaming and digital platforms bump the audience to more than 9 million per episode. The show’s library also performs well on Netflix, where it has reached the Top 10 titles on the platform on multiple occasions.

The Blacklist is produced by Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television. Alongside Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix also star. The Blacklist‘s ninth season returns to NBC in a new time slot on Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.