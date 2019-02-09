‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Is ‘Already Losing It’ Ahead of Series Finale

The Big Bang Theory is still a few weeks away from the series finale airing, but star Kaley Cuoco is “already losing it” because it is so hard to say goodbye to people she has worked with for 12 years.

While at the Television Critics Association Press earlier this week, Cuoco said filming the last few episodes has been “really heartbreaking” because she will miss working with all the crew behind-the-scenes every day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve loved seeing them every day and I’m so proud of them,” Cuoco told PopCulture.com’s Scott Huver. “And this has been a huge team effort. It’s not just [the cast]. You don’t see everything that goes on. You don’t hear about the writers that are busting their asses and the crew and everything… There’s a reason why we’ve gotten to this point.”

Cuoco said one thing she will miss the most about not being on the CBS sitcom is show night, when each new episode is filmed.

“I think no matter what I do in the future, our show nights will never feel like a Big Bang Theory show night,” she added.

It will also “take a little time” before Cuoco can revisit the show after production wraps as some of the early episodes that “aren’t so close to home” are easier to watch, but more recent ones will be harder to revisit so soon.

“I think this show will probably outlive me, so I’m gonna have to face it at some point,” she said.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. renamed stage 25 after The Big Bang Theory, an honor only five other shows in the studio’s history have received. Cuoco celebrated the honor on Instagram and told reporters at it “means everything” to her.

As for what Cuoco has planned next, the actress said she is excited to focus on her production company. “I have the year set out with that and I guess I think for the rest of my life, I’ll probably all owe it to Big Bang,” she said.

CBS and Warner Bros. TV, which produces the show, announced last summer that Big Bang‘s 12th season would be its last after Jim Parsons chose not to renew his contract. When the show finishes up, it will be the longest-running live-action network sitcom. Cuoco has been playing Penny since day one.

“I love that she’s a independent business woman. I love the story line of questioning if she wanted kids or not,” Cuoco said of her character’s trajectory to PopCulture.com. “I still don’t know what they’re gonna do with that. We have a few more weeks left. But I love it. I’m a business woman myself. I love to work. I also love my husband, but I love myself too and I have my own goals and I love that they’ve let Penny [have her own].”

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./CBS