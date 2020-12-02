Johnny Galecki's Ex Alaina Meyer Takes a Dip at Boutique Motel After Breakup

✖

Alaina Meyer was seen spending some time at The Dive Motel in Nashville over the weekend amid her split from Johnny Galecki. First revealed by PEOPLE on Monday, the couple went their separate ways after linking up in 2018 and welcoming their first child together at the end of 2019. News of the breakup came just days before their son, Avery, celebrates his one-year old birthday.

Meyer, though, seemed to be in good spirits over the weekend spending time with her friends at the Music City joint. The Dive Motel is a vintage spot in town that also includes a nightclub and a lively bar. She posted a photo of her and one of her friends, “We love you @thedivemotel.” That same friend, Katrina Rickman, also posted a collage of photos in one post, “Hot tub diaries.” Her images showed the two in various places around the motel, including a few in the pool. There’s no indication as to whether or not she was staying the night or just doing what some local influencers and celebrities do and taking photos around the establishment.

The report by PEOPLE said the two will continue together co-parenting their son. The two’s relationship had moved rather fast since they first were spotted together. They began dating in 2018 and made their first red carpet appearance at that year’s E! People’s Choice Awards. In between they had also taken a vacation together.

Later that year the two revealed they were expecting and eventually welcomed Avery into the world in December 2019. “With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful Avery into this incredible work,” Galecki’s Instagram post read. “Thank you for all of your love and support.”

The couple, though, seemingly became distant a few months in 2020. The two were nearly invisible for each other’s social media feeds for much of the year with their last posts of each other coming around Easter. Since then, their pages have remained solely focused on themselves and Avery. While not leading to speculation at the time, it points to the two’s relationship showing signs of strain dating back to earlier in the year.

For Meyer, it remains to be seen what’s next for the 23-year-old. She works as a model and of course, has her hands full as a mother of one. Meanwhile, Galecki, whose run on The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, doesn’t have any upcoming movies or shows on the docket.