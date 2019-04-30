‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Posts ‘One Last Time’ Photo

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik recently posted a photo of going in to film on the series “one last time.”

Taking to Twitter, Bialik shared the image, which features a shot of the iconic Warner Bros. Studios water tower.

The implication her seems to be that she is doing final filming for The Big Bang Theory.

Here we go. One last time. pic.twitter.com/LR8rhQNvvd — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) April 30, 2019

Many Big Bang Theory fans have since commented on the post, with one saying, “Best wishes! Have fun! We will miss this so much.”

“This is gonna suck so much. I am SO not ready for this. Not even a little bit,” someone else said.

I love you all! ♥️ Thank you for everything TBBT brought to our lives. I feel really emotional now! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/Il2Hkesd8M — bella (@proudslytherinx) April 30, 2019

In an interview with Closer Weekly back in December, Bialik opened up about the series ending, saying that “it’s emotional” and she is wanting to “capture every moment.”

“Every week kind of feels like, ‘This is the last time we’ll be doing this kind of script.’ It’s been such a long run, and so it’s kind of hard to imagine life after this,” the 43-year-old actress added.

When asked if she thought the cast would stay in touch after the show wraps up, Bialik replied, “I can’t imagine that we wouldn’t! I actually had a dream that we all went hiking together, and I was telling everybody, ‘Why didn’t we do this before?’”

We’re gonna be a puddle of tears when The #BigBangTheory finales on Thursday, May 16 at 8/7c —but a new behind-the-scenes special at 9:30/8:30c will help us through the end of this phenomenal show. Read all about it: https://t.co/9s6wrjEVKB pic.twitter.com/DAYYCaRzdk — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) April 29, 2019

She then went on to praise her castmates, and even admitted who she has the “closest” relationship with.

“Melissa [Rauch] and I are probably closest. Jim [Parsons] as well,” she confessed. “I’m Simon’s [Helberg’s] biggest fan, so I think it creeps him out that he’s the person I want to stay in touch with the most. I’ve known Johnny Galecki since we were 14, so we’ll be part of each other’s lives in some way.”

“It’s different than a family or friendship. It’s fun to get scripts and see how we’ll work together to create comedy,” Bialik continued.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.