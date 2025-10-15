The ‘Beetlejuice’ Cartoon Is Airing on Free TV 6 Days a Week (and It’s Perfect for Halloween Season)

Wanna get in the Halloween spirit but don’t wanna watch anything too scary?

The free, over-the-air channel MeTV has you covered.

Every weekday at 8 am, the channel shows a new episode of Beetlejuice, an animated comedy series based on the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name.

As you’d expect, the series centers around the ghostly Beetlejuice (this time voiced by Stephen Ouimette) and his companion Lydia Deetz (voiced by Alyson Court). While still as wacky and spooky as you’d expect, the series is more family friendly when compared to the film, and usually features plenty of goofy sight gags and clever wordplay. It ran for 94 episodes from 1989 to 1991.

In later episodes, the animated series often turned towards spoofs of popular movies and TV shows.

For example, tomorrow morning’s episode is “Wizard of Ooze,” starring Lydia as Dorothy and Beetlejuice as the Scarecrow, whereas next Monday’s episode is a Twilight Zone parody called “The Chromozone,” where Beetlejuice “has to help Tod Sperling defeat Ima Loony, one of his creations who has begun writing her own scripts.”

Beetlejuice airs every weekday at 8 AM on MeTV.