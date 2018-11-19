All the TV Marathons to Keep Your Viewing Schedule Stuffed This Thanksgiving

When your belly’s stuffed with Thanksgiving dinner, plop yourself down on the couch and watch one of the many Thanksgiving Day special TV marathons airing this year.

The TV schedule is stuffed this holiday with healthy portions of a little bit of everything to satiate your viewing hunger. TV watchers can enjoy a full-course meal boasting Gilmore Girls, all of the Harry Potter movies, and Gone with the Wind. The schedule features sides of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and NCIS: New Orleans, which can then be rounded out with marathons of Criminal Minds, Ancient Aliens, and Impractical Jokers.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. – 12 a.m., UP)

NCIS: New Orleans (12 a.m. – 6 a.m., TNT)

NCIS (5 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oxygen)

Jersey Shore (6 a.m. – 1 p.m., MTV)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (7 a.m. – 10 p.m., Bravo)

Mysteries at the Castle (8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Travel Channel)

Duck Dynasty (3 p.m. – 2 a.m. Thursday, FYI)

Bar Rescue (8 a.m. – 2 p.m., 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Thursday, Paramount)

Border Wars (8 a.m. – 6 p.m., NatGeo)

Harry Potter movies (8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Thursday, Syfy)

American Monster (10 a.m. – 3 p.m., ID)

Property Brothers (12 p.m. – 10 p.m., HDTV)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, MTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games (2 p.m – 10 p.m., Food Network)

Forensic Files (3 p.m. – 6 a.m. Thursday, HLN)

Criminal Minds (3 p.m. – 3 a.m. Thursday, Sundance)

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (4 p.m. – 11 p.m., TruTV)

NCIS: Los Angeles (4 p.m. – 2 a.m. Thursday, Oxygen)

Tanked (4 p.m. – 6 a.m. Thursday, Animal Planet)

Thursday, Nov. 22

Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. – 12 a.m., UP)

Homicide Hunter: Joe Kenda (2 a.m. – 8 p.m., ID)

The Dead Files (3 a.m. – 11 p.m., Travel Channel)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (4 a.m. – 12 p.m., E!)

Pee-wee’s Playhouse (6 a.m. – 5 a.m. Friday, IFC)

Gone with the Wind (6 a.m. – 2 a.m. Friday, Sundance)

Mom (8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Paramount)

My Lottery Dream Home (8 a.m. – 12 p.m., HGTV)

Bob’s Burgers Thanksgiving episodes (8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., TBS)

Andy Griffith Show (9 a.m. – 3 p.m., TVLand)

The GodfatherTrilogy (9 a.m. – 6 a.m. Friday, AMC)

South Park (9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Comedy Central)

Something’s Killing Me (10 a.m. – 5 p.m., HLN)

CSI (11 a.m. – 3 a.m. Friday, Ion)

Fixer Upper (12 p.m. – 8 p.m., HGTV)

Friends Thanksgiving episodes (1 p.m. – 6 p.m., TBS; 7 p.m. – 12 a.m., Paramount)

The Carbonaro Effect (2 p.m. – 8 p.m., TruTV)

The Office (2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Comedy Central)

Long Lost Family (4 p.m. – 4 a.m., TLC)

black-ish (5 p.m. – 8 p.m., FXX)

Forensic Files (5 p.m. – 6 a.m. Friday, HLN)

Last Man Standing (7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday, WGN America)

Ridiculousness (7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Friday, MTV)

The Simpsons (8 p.m. – 12 a.m., FXX)

House Hunters (8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Friday, HGTV)

Impractical Jokers (8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Friday, TruTV)

Friday, Nov. 23

Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. – 12 a.m., UP)

Futurama (1:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., SYFY)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (3 a.m. – 12 p.m., MTV)

Dirty Jobs (4 a.m. – 1 p.m. Discovery)

Law & Order (6 a.m. – 6 a.m. Saturday, Sundance)

Catfish (5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Saturday, MTV)

Teen Titans Go! (6 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Cartoon Network)

Say Yes to the Dress (6 a.m. – 10 a.m., TLC)

Tanked (6 a.m.- 2 a.m. Saturday, Animal Planet)

Live PD (7 a.m. – 4 a.m. Saturday, A&E)

Married with Secrets (7 a.m. – 12 p.m., ID)

Real Housewives of Orange County (7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bravo)

Impractical Jokers (7:30 a.m. – 3 a.m. Saturday, TruTV)

Tiny House Nation (8 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bravo)

Bar Rescue (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Paramount)

Ghost Adventures (9 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Travel Channel)

The Golden Girls (9 a.m. – 3 p.m., TVLand)

M*A*S*H (9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sundance)

How It Really Happened (10 a.m. – 5 p.m., HLN)

Ancient Aliens (10 a.m. – 4 a.m. Saturday, History)

Four Weddings (10 a.m. – 8 p.m., TLC)

Deadly Women (1 p.m. – 11 p.m., ID)

National Lampoon movies (12 p.m. – 12 a.m., AMC)

The Hunger Games movies (12 p.m. – 2 a.m., TNT)

House Hunters (1 p.m. – 6 p.m., HGTV)

Real Housewives of Atlanta (1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Bravo)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (2 p.m. – 4 a.m. Saturday, Food Network)

M*A*S*H (3 p.m. – 8 p.m., TVLand)

Gold Rush (4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Discovery)

Forensic Files (5 p.m. – 7 a.m. Saturday, HLN)

The Simpsons (6 p.m. – 12 a.m., FXX)

Saturday, Nov. 24

Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. – 12 a.m., UP)

NCIS: New Orleans (2 a.m. – 11 a.m., TNT)

Roseanne (4 a.m. – 2 p.m., TVLand)

Ridiculousness (5 a.m. – 12 a.m., MTV)

Pit Bulls & Parolees (6 a.m. – 10 p.m., Animal Planet)

Forensic Files (12 p.m. – 7 a.m. Sunday, HLN)

Ghost Adventures (12 p.m. – 12 a.m., Travel Channel)

Holiday Baking Championship (4 p.m. – 12 am., Food Network)

Sunday, Nov. 25

Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. – 12 a.m., UP)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (4 a.m. – 12 p.m., TLC)

Bar Rescue (11 a.m. – 4 a.m. Monday, Paramount)

The Hunt with John Walsh (12 p.m. – 12 a.m., HLN)

Jaws movies (12 p.m. – 4:40 a.m. Monday, Sundance)

Cake Wars (2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Food Network)

Must-Watch Thanksgiving Specials: ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

Just like with most holidays, there is a Charlie Brown special to go with it, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is one of the favorites.



You can catch Charlie Brown dealing with his pitiful Thanksgiving meal of jelly beans, popcorn and ice cream when the special airs Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC, followed by a special bonus Thanksgiving-themed Charlie Brown short, The Mayflower Voyagers.

Must-Watch Thanksgiving Specials: ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’

The 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a classic Thanksgiving morning viewing, will keep the Charlie Brown vibes going as the iconic Charlie Brown balloon makes its way down the streets of New York City alongside several hundred others.



The annual event will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from the Today show, and feature a number of performers, including Ally Brooke, Anika Noni Rose and the cast and muppets of Sesame Street, Ashley Tisdale, Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Brynn Cartelli, Carly Pearce, Diana Ross and Family and Ella Mai.



The parade will begin airing on CBS at 9 a.m. ET, and run until noon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. It can also be viewed by streaming it live on YouTube.

Must-Watch Thanksgiving Specials: Hallmark Channel’s Five-Night Thanksgiving Movie Event

Just like at the stores, Christmas is coming early on Hallmark Channel. The network, known and beloved for its classic holiday tales, frequently featuring strangers falling in love thanks to the spirit of Christmas, will be holding a movie marathon beginning Wednesday. While the schedule is packed with a few favorites, it will also mark the premiere of several new films from Hallmark’s 2018 Christmas movie schedule.



You can see the full schedule on Hallmark’s website.