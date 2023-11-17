Jennifer Aniston Shares Text Message From Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston paid an emotional tribute to her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry. The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a message for Perry, who died on Oct. 28 at his Los Angeles home. In her tribute, she shared a sweet text message he sent her.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep," she began in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday. "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep."

Aniston continued: "And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."

Aniston also talked about how she has been "laughing and crying and then laughing" at the text messages they exchanged, including the one shared in the Instagam post. In the message, Perry sent her a photo of him and her laughing together on set. He wrote, "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day:)". Aniston replied, "Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times..."

She ended the message in the post by writing, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…"

Perry was discovered unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. The cause of death has not been announced as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office is awaiting toxicology results after completing the autopsy. Following Perry's death, all five of his Friends co-stars — Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — released a joint statement mourning his loss. They have also separately paid tribute to their friend.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," they wrote in a joint statement immediately following his death. "We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."