Katey Sagal Shares Special Norman Lear Tribute, Says 'Maude' Reboot Was in the Works

Katey Sagal has shared a special tribute to late TV creator Norman Lear, who passed away this week. Taking to Instagram, Sagal shared a photo of Lear and penned a sweet memorial in the caption. She also revealed that the pair had been in talks about a Maude reboot that was in the works at the time of Lear's death.

"Amazing Norman. Loved you so.. He introduced my parents," Sagal wrote. "Lewis/Martin days. Without him, I wouldn't be here. My godfather. My childhood. To this day.. First one to call me whenever life turned upside down." The actress then revealed, "We just spoke. 'Hey, wanna play Maude in a reboot? Let's grab lunch, I love you.' Forever the soulful seeker, teacher, generous, funny AF beautiful man. So grateful to have been in your orbit. Love to Lynn and your brood. Way to live a life of service my friend. Thank you Norman."

Lear died on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles, He was 101. In a statement on his passing, Lear's family said, "Norman lived a life of curiosity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all."

"He began his career in the earliest days of live television and discovered a passion for writing about the real lives of Americans, not a glossy ideal," the family statement continued. "At first, his ideas were met with closed doors and misunderstanding. However, he stuck to his conviction that the 'foolishness of the human condition' made great television, and eventually he was heard."

Following Lear's death, many of his friends and peers have shared tributes, including Rob Reiner, who worked with Lear on All in the Family. "I'm going to miss him for a million reasons," Reiner told the NY Times. "He showed me the way, which is, you can take your fame and celebrity and you can do something with it, do something positive with it. And I learned from him."

"He always has hope. That's what's so great about him. He was a realist, but he also had hope that we would find the right path, and I still hope that we can," Reiner added. "He was a man who really cared about this country and wanted it to succeed and be a more perfect union and all that. And then we're losing a guy, a real champion of America."