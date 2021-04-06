'Ted Lasso' Cast Reunites for Amazing SAG Awards Skit

✖

The cast of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso recently reunited for an amazing skit aired during the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The group was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Comedy Series, going up against the casts of Dead to Me, The Flight Attendant, Schitt’s Creek, and The Great. In the skit Jason Sudeikis' Lasso comes into the team's locker room and addresses the big nomination, noting how fierce the competition is.

Eventually, things get a bit off-topic and the characters begin naming famous or popular ensembles, such as the UCONN women's basketball team, The Muppets, and Parlament Funkadelic. At one point, Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) walks in wearing the same hoodie that Sudeikis wore when accepting his Golden Globe win for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy. Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) asks why he's "wearing a hoodie to an award show," to which Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) replied, "He's been going through some stuff." This is a hilarious and brilliant joke about the hype generated by Sudeikis' big moment.

There are some great ensembles out there, but we believe in the #TedLasso team. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/7fCrNpx1YR — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 5, 2021

The cast did not take home the SAG award for best ensemble, as that wound up going to the cast of Schitt’s Creek. However, Sudeikis did win the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Comedy Series. In addition to his Golden Globe, this marks Sudeikis' third award for the series, as he also took home the Critics' Choice Television Awards for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Additionally, Ted Lasso was awarded Best Comedy Series at the Critics' Choice Television Awards, and Hannah Waddingham — who plays Rebecca Welton — earned the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award. The show also won both best Comedy Series and best New Series at the Writers Guild of America Awards. Ted Lasso garnered an American Film Institute Award for being one of the Top 10 Television Programs recognized by the organization.

This proclamation from the great state of Kansas may have been issued on April 1st, but you betchya it's already hangin’ on my fridge with my Topeka Zoo magnet! https://t.co/aG7vZ6z55O — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) April 1, 2021

Ted Lasso originally premiered its 10-episode season on Aug. 14, 2020. Season 2 of the series is currently filming and it has been renewed for a third — and final — season. Season 1 is available to stream for subscribers of Apple TV+.