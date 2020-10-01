Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso Character Has a Twitter, and It's Absolutely Hilarious

The season finale of Ted Lasso airs on Friday, and fans are ready to see how the first season ends. The good news the Apple TV+ series will be back as it has been renewed for a second season. In the meantime, fans can still follow Lasso as he has his own Twitter account.

Lasso is played by Jason Sudeikis who made the character famous while he was on Saturday Night Live. When asked how Lasso would handle the COVID-19 pandemic, Sudeikis said to Entertainment Weekly: "I think he'd be thriving. I mean, he makes the best of a bad situation. He's an indomitable spirit, so I can see him organizing trivia nights down in Orlando, or like karaoke nights and hosting it and spraying the microphone after each person. I'm sure LeBron [James] has a lovely singing voice, probably does a great '9 to 5' by Dolly Parton, and if he doesn't, he would by the time it's over with Ted's guidance." Lasso's Twitter account is updated constantly, and fans love it. Here's a look at some of the most notable tweets from the football turned soccer coach.