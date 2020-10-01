Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso Character Has a Twitter, and It's Absolutely Hilarious
The season finale of Ted Lasso airs on Friday, and fans are ready to see how the first season ends. The good news the Apple TV+ series will be back as it has been renewed for a second season. In the meantime, fans can still follow Lasso as he has his own Twitter account.
Lasso is played by Jason Sudeikis who made the character famous while he was on Saturday Night Live. When asked how Lasso would handle the COVID-19 pandemic, Sudeikis said to Entertainment Weekly: "I think he'd be thriving. I mean, he makes the best of a bad situation. He's an indomitable spirit, so I can see him organizing trivia nights down in Orlando, or like karaoke nights and hosting it and spraying the microphone after each person. I'm sure LeBron [James] has a lovely singing voice, probably does a great '9 to 5' by Dolly Parton, and if he doesn't, he would by the time it's over with Ted's guidance." Lasso's Twitter account is updated constantly, and fans love it. Here's a look at some of the most notable tweets from the football turned soccer coach.
"Oh, What a Beautiful Morning" to be a part of such a thread! 🤠 https://t.co/lqYan6zu5U— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 30, 2020
Watch your back, Kate Moss! There's a new bad girl on the British modeling scene 🤩 https://t.co/EOl4kqO3zZ— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 29, 2020
#InternationalCoffeeDay is like the Christmas of beverage themed holidays. Unlike #InternationalTeaDay - which is like New Years Eve… cuz it’s always a let down and your mouth tastes like throw-up afterwards.— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 29, 2020
Alright, I’m about to get a bit controversial up in here, but I’m sticking to my guns. Here are my thoughts on the best barbecue sauces: pic.twitter.com/I0J4WGwcze— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 28, 2020
Haircare is mighty important. https://t.co/Tqhsco7jet— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 27, 2020
.@TheCoachBeard Maybe the punchline of the joke will get you to crack. What does a British owl say? 🦉
Whom…whom.— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 25, 2020
Get it, coach??
This is sweeter than biscuits! You better believe I’m framing this one. https://t.co/Yp3RoWJ0ui— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 24, 2020
I stand by what I said. Just call me a chiropractor, cuz I have that man's back! https://t.co/itcHlLPXNy— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 24, 2020
I've been underestimated my entire life, so my dart skills are just the tip of the metaphorical iceberg. The wise Walt Whitman once said: "Be curious, not judgmental." So if you're curious how I got good at darts, here's what my father taught me every Sunday. #ThrowDartsTuesday— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 22, 2020
Just a little fun to brighten Rebecca’s day! https://t.co/WwsZR0xZ46— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 20, 2020
Be curious,— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 19, 2020
not judgmental.
-Walt Whitman
Folks often think the love triangle is life’s most complicated shape, but I’d argue it comes in second place to the walked in on my mother-in-law changing into her swimsuit dodecahedron.— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 18, 2020
We gotta get my man in a production of “Stomp”! #paradiddles https://t.co/A1YlzEHaIZ— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 17, 2020
A special moment from the Special One! Thanks for that shout out Jose! And for all the great advice. Did you get the cookie cake I sent you? Was it any good? I used a new place. 🤞🏻👨🏻🤞🏻@SpursOfficial https://t.co/6OOsMq8iQw— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 17, 2020