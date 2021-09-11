TBS Cancels Animated Comedy After 3 Seasons

TBS has canceled Final Space after a three-season run. The series creator Olan Rogers announced the news in a YouTube video on Friday. “There’s going to be no more Final Space. No Season 4 –– for now, at least, it’s over. And you know there’s only in Hollywood, there’s only so many times you can survive a merger. As luck would have it, we survived one, but we couldn’t survive number two. We couldn’t survive the second merger,” he said.

The series focused on an intergalactic funny guy named Gary and his powerful floating sidekick. Rogers voiced both of the main characters alongside a major voice cast of big-name acts including Conan O’Brien, Tika Sumpter, David Tennant, Claudia Black, Fred Armisen, Steven Yeun, Tom Kenny, among others. According to Rogers, there was apparently some discussion about honoring the show with an hour-long special in order to help bring a fitting ending to the story, but the creator admits he “did not hold my breath.” “For those international fans, we’re not really a Netflix show. We’re in the states, we’re owned by TBS, which is owned by Warner Bros. and they’re about to go through another merger. The TBS five years ago is a different TBS than the one today. They tried to keep it going, they fought for it. They tried to manifest Season 4, but it just didn’t happen,” he continued.

He added, thanking fans for staying with the show through its three seasons. “Look, I know a lot of you are going to be sad. Heck, even some of you may even be happy that it’s not continuing. For better or worse, I’m so unbelievably humbled that you all would even take a chance to watch the show. I remember when I was 14 years old and I was making short films with my dad’s camcorder. I didn’t have anybody to watch anything. All I had was my brother and I would beg my brother to watch the new thing that I made. Millions of people have watched Final Space all over the world. That just blows my mind. I never would’ve thought that Final Space would’ve went worldwide.”