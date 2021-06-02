Taye Diggs Reacts to 'All American' Returning for Season 4 (Exclusive)

✖

Taye Diggs plays a key part in All American, one of the top shows on The CW. The third season of All American is winding down, but the good news is there will be a Season 4 as the football series was renewed earlier this year. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Diggs, who plays Coach Billy Baker in All American, and shared his thoughts on the show getting picked up for another season.

"It's always a relief; you know what I mean?" Diggs said to PopCulture. "I'm an actor, I've been blessed to have been working, in this, you know, I've been working in this business a long time and regardless of, you know how long you've been in this business you're always, at the end of the day, you're always, just really grateful that you have a job. So, you know, nothing is ever promised."

Diggs went on to talk about how All American was able to stay on for as long as it has. "We had a very interesting start," he said. "We all believed in the project when it first began, but then it took a little while for it to where the press to find its legs. And then, thankfully, Netflix shot us out of that cannon. And now we're like a well-oiled machine. So, I'm very, very excited; I guess we're doing so well that they picked-up a, a spinoff from the show. So that's going to go to series as well. So it's a, I feel very, I feel very, very fortunate, very blessed."

Diggs refers to All American: Homecoming, which was recently picked up to be a mid-season replacement. The series will focus on two different athletes trying to make a name for themselves at Bringston University, which is one of the top HBCUs in the country. But could we see Diggs make an appearance in the series?

"We're in our little bubble, you know, with, with Covid and whatnot we're trying to catch-up and get these scheduled back right," Diggs noted. "So I have no idea what that spinoff is about. I heard that it's great. And you know, I'll, I'll definitely tune in and check it out when, when it's on the air."

For Diggs, his character on All American has gone through a lot over the three seasons. After resigning as head coach at Beverly Hills High School, Baker becomes the head coach at South Crenshaw, where he played high school football. He also gets a divorce from his wife, Laura, and is now starting over.

"I love the fact that the writers are constantly making Billy grow," Diggs said when talking about his character. "He means well, he's ambitious, he's an athlete. And I love that, that the writing includes that. He might not make the best decisions at the moment. But I love the fact that through the writing, we, the viewers, are also privy to kind of growing with the characters. I think that's, that's, that's important. Then I watch the show with my son, and we have really, really great discussions. So once again, that's another situation where I'm just I'm, I'm grateful."