'All American' Season 4: The CW Football Drama Renewed for More Episodes

All American has been renewed for a fourth season. On Wednesday, The CW announced the football drama has been picked up for the 2021-2022 season, and it's one of 12 shows that have been renewed by the network. Among the other shows that have been renewed are Walker, Batwoman, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and Roswell, New Mexico. The CW also announced the new show, Superman & Louis, which will premiere later this month, will have 15 episodes for its first season instead of 13.

"Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season," Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network, said in a statement. "As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, WALKER and SUPERMAN & LOIS, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of WALKER, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”

This news comes weeks after the third season of All American premiered on The CW. The show focuses on high school football standout Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High after spending time at Crenshaw in Los Angeles. All American is inspired by the life of Spencer Paysinger a former NFL player who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2011.

Last year, Taye Diggs, who plays Billy Baker on the show, talked to PopCulture.com about what fans can expect from the third season. "Season 3 is definitely coming, and as you can imagine, everybody's very excited to get back to work," Diggs said. "As of now, we're supposed to go back to shooting September, October. But you know, everything is kind of up in the air. But the good news is that there definitely is a season three [...] the writers have extra time to write so the writing will be done we know that for sure."