Tamera Mowry-Housley Weighs in on Potential 'Sister, Sister' Reboot

Tamera Mowry-Housley would love the opportunity to bring Sister, Sister fans the revival they've been asking for, but the concept has to be a compelling one. Guesting on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress said she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been approached about reprising their roles, but nothing has been the right fit. "Here's the thing, Tia and I are both just booked, which is a great problem to have," she replied when asked if they had something planned. "The other thing is, we have to make sure the idea is amazing because Sister, Sister is iconic! I don't want it to be lame."

In response to Hudson's assertion that any revival involving the sisters wouldn't be lame, Tamera revealed that the two already discussed some ideas and "it was not it -- it wasn't right." There is some hope, however: "If we have the right idea and Tia and I have the time, absolutely," said the former The Real host. "So pray on it!" It's no secret that fans have been clamoring for a revival of the '90s sitcom for years, notably with recent reboots and rejuvenation, and Netflix launching it on the platform in September 2020.

In particular, Tia, who recently starred in the Netflix series Family Reunion, has been a strong advocate for a reboot. In a 2017 interview with Nylon, she discussed the possibility of rebooting the beloved series. "We're looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show," she said. "I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it's a lot harder than my sister, and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge." Some have speculated that the revival series won't come to fruition, but Mowry insisted it was not "dead in any way."

In terms of her character, Tia Landry, the actress has an idea of how she wants the storyline to progress. "I would want her to replicate my life, and what's going on in it right now," she said. "Just a mom with a family trying to make ends meet and see how that works." However, Tia revealed on TikTok that no reboot was in the works last year. Even so, in 2019, she told Entertainment Tonight she was optimistic about a new joint venture from the sisters. "Tamera and I always talk about it," she added. "We're always like, 'What is that next thing?' It's about finding the right thing and then also finding something that's fitting our schedules... And then my brother, he's old and like, 'I don't know if I want to hang out with my sisters too much.'"