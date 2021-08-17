Tia Mowry Pours Cold Water on Any 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Plans

✖

Tia Mowry shared some sad news for Sister, Sister fans. While many other 1990s sitcoms are getting the reboot, revival, or remake treatment, the beloved series she made with twin sister Tamera Mowry is not one of them. In a TikTok video Monday, the 43-year-old confirmed there are no plans for a Sister, Sister revival.

Mowry posted a video with a few quick-fire responses to questions she gets asked all the time. First, she told fans she will not be coming back for a reboot of The Game, which is getting a Paramount+ sequel series. Mowry starred as Dr. Melanie Barnett-Davis in the first five seasons of the show, then made a guest appearance during the ninth and final season in 2015.

Next, Mowry said she is definitely not interested in having more children. She and actor Cory Hardrict are parents to son Cairo Tiahna, 3, and Cree Taylor, 9. Mowry and Hardrict, whose credits include Battle: Los Angeles, Warm Bodies, and All Eyez On Me, married in 2008.

The last question Mowry answered in the clip was about a possible Sister, Sister reboot. She confirmed that this is not in the works. Sister, Sister originally aired on ABC and The WB from 1994 to 1999. The show is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu. The show starred Mowry and Tamera as twins who have totally different personalities and reunite after a chance meeting at the mall. Jackee Harry played Mowry's adoptive mother Lisa Landry, while Tim Reid played Tamera's adoptive father Ray Campbell.

In June, Mowry told PopCulture she would love to do a new series with her sister instead of a Sister, Sister revival. "I think that would have to be the route," she said at the time. "You know what I mean? Just do something with us together and come up with some sort of creative, fun concept. I don't know what that concept would be as of right now, but that would be so much fun."

Mowry now stars in the Netflix series Family Reunion, in which she plays the matriarch of a Seattle family who reunites with their relatives in Georgia and decides to move to the Peach State. The show's fourth season will be released on Aug. 26. Mowry also hosts the YouTube series Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, in which she solves life's little dilemmas in short videos. Last week, Urban One's TV One and Cleo TV signed a licensing deal with digital media company Kin to air the series on Cleo TV in October, reports Deadline.