Potential ‘Sister, Sister’ Revival Details Revealed By Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry wants to make a Sister, Sister revival series happen. The 38-year-old actress spoke out during an interview with Nylon about the possibility of rebooting the beloved series.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she said. “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

While some have speculated that the project will likely never see the light of day, Mowry says that the revival series is not “dead in any kind of way.”

As for her character, Tia Landry, the actress has an idea of the direction that she wants her storyline to go.

“I would want her to replicate my life, and what’s going on in it right now,” she said. “Just a mom with a family trying to make ends meet and see how that works.”

During Mowry’s run on Sister, Sister from 1994 to 1999, the storyline loosely followed Tia and her twin sibling Tamera Mowry’s lives. In a possible revival series, Tia hopes that the producers would do the same thing as they did on the original series.

“A lot of people might not know this, but every year at the beginning of the season, me and my sister would sit down with the producers and tell them what’s going on with our lives in real life, and they would turn those into stories,” she said.

Even though she found fame on the sitcom, Mowry explained that growing on TV did come with its challenges.

“As a teenager working on a television show, I wasn’t able to experience certain things that a lot of teenagers experienced,” she said.

Tia Mowry says that revival shows like Roseanne, Twin Peaks, and Will And Grace indicate that the demand is there for a reunion show of Sister, Sister.

“We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides,” she said. “They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

In the meantime, Mowry plans on taking on more acting roles that have a more serious side.

“I’m doing drama roles because people know me as a comedic actress, and I want to stretch myself and do roles that people wouldn’t necessarily see me in,” Mowry said.