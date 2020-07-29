'Sister, Sister' and 'Moesha' Among 7 Classic Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

Sister, Sister and Moesha are among seven classic sitcoms that have just been announced are coming to Netflix. The streaming service revealed the news on Wednesday, dropping a video of some stars from the various shows talking about their experiences. In the clip, Sister, Sister dad Tim Reid expressed his appreciations for the show's legacy, saying that it has allowed it has allowed the cast "to be in the homes of people worldwide."

The major sitcom additions are part of Netlfix's Strong Black Lead project, which creates space for Black stars and creators to have their work showcased and prioritized. In the promo video, the stars noted that "a little birdie" from Netflix told them that fans "have literally been asking for these shows for like years." They added, "Now, people all over America can binge watch their favorite shows and relive their favorite moments." The stars then shared some of the most memorable moments from their respective shows. Scroll down to see the new promo, as well as all the other believe sitcoms that are coming to Netflix.