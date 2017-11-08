SYFY Celebrates Halloween With 31 Days of Horror-Themed Programming

The SYFY network has built a reputation for itself over the last few years as being the home to the Sharknado series, in addition to a variety of other hybrid mutant animals facing off against one another. To celebrate Halloween, the network is embracing its roots as the home of the best horror and science fiction films on cable by airing dozens of different titles.

Launched in the ’90s, the SYFY channel, then known as “Sci-Fi Channel,” served as a dumping ground for classic horror and sci-fi movies and TV series, like Dracula, Frankenstein and various incarnations of Star Trek. In the decades since, the network has obtained more properties and films, in addition to creating their own films and hit TV series.

Between services like Netflix and Hulu, there are hundreds of streaming options when it comes to embracing the scarier side of the Halloween season, but being able to tune in to a channel on your TV to see a movie unavailable on streaming services and to enjoy it on a communal level is one of the many joys of the month of October.

Scroll down to see what's airing on SYFY throughout October, as compiled by Halloween Movies on TV.

October 1 – 5

Sunday, October 1, 2017

8:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

8:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

9:30 AM ET – Ominous

11:30 AM ET – Scarecrow

1:30 PM ET – Night of the Wild

3:30 PM ET- Horns

11:00 PM ET – The Cave

Monday, October 2, 2017

1:00 AM TE – Night of the Wild

3:00 AM ET – Zombie Night

5:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

6:00 AM ET – Ominous

8:00 AM ET – Scarecrow

10:00 AM ET – Zombie Night

12:00 PM ET – Horror House

2:00 PM ET – The Hollow

4:00 PM ET – The Cave

8:30 PM ET – Hollow Man

11:00 PM ET – Hollow Man 2

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

1:00 AM ET – Horror House

3:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

12:00 PM ET – The Hollow

2:00 PM ET – Hollow Man 2

4:00 PM ET – Hollow Man

6:30 PM ET – The Exorcism of Emily Rose

10:00 PM ET – Resident Evil

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

12:00 AM ET – The Mothman Prophecies

2:30 AM ET – Scream of the Banshee

4:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

6:00 AM ET – Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

8:30 AM ET – The Mothman Prophecies

11:00 AM ET – Dead Still

1:00 PM ET – The Exorcism of Emily Rose

3:30 PM ET – Resident Evil

8:00 PM ET – Insidious: Chapter 3

Thursday, October 5, 2017

12:00 AM ET – Dead Still

2:00 AM ET – Ghost Storm

6:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

6:30 AM ET – Bram Stoker’s Dracula

9:30 AM ET – Ghost Storm

11:30 AM ET – Silent Hill

4:27 PM ET – Insidious: Chapter 3

6:30 PM ET – Blade Runner

9:00 PM ET – Van Helsing

10:00 PM ET – Ghost Wars

October 6 – 10

Friday, October 6, 2017

1:30 AM ET – Silent Hill

4:00 AM ET – Ghost Wars

5:00 AM ET – Van Helsing

1:00 PM ET – Joy Ride 3: Roadkill

3:00 PM ET – Joy Ride 2

5:00 PM ET – Joy Ride

7:00 PM ET – Texas Chainsaw 3D

9:00 PM ET – Z Nation

10:00 PM ET – Superstition

11:00 PM ET – Texas Chainsaw 3D

Saturday, October 7, 2017

1:00 AM ET – Superstition

2:00 AM ET – Cabin Fever

4:00 AM ET – Isle of the Dead

8:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

8:30 AM ET – My Soul to Take

10:30 AM ET – Joy Ride 3: Roadkill

12:30 PM ET – Joy Ride 2

2:30 PM ET – Joy Ride

7:00 PM ET – Drag Me to Hell

9:00 PM ET – House of the Witch

11:00 PM ET – Jennifer’s Body

Sunday, October 8, 2017

1:30 AM ET – Carrie (2013)

3:30 AM ET – My Soul to Take

5:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

8:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

8:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

9:00 AM ET – Carrie (2013)

11:00 AM ET – Jennifer’s Body

1:00 PM ET – The Wolfman (2010)

3:00 PM ET – House of the Witch

5:00 PM ET – Drag Me to Hell

7:00 PM ET – The Faculty

9:00 PM ET – Truth or Dare

11:00 PM ET – Z Nation

Monday, October 9, 2017

12:00 AM ET – Ghost Wars

1:00 AM ET – The Wolfman (2010)

3:00 AM ET – Red: Werewolf Hunter

5:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

5:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

6:00 AM ET – Roadkill

8:00 AM ET – Dark Haul

10:00 AM ET – Boogeyman

12:00 PM ET – Truth or Dare

2:00p PM ET – The Faculty

4:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street

6:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

8:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

10:00 PM ET – Maggie

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

12:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street

2:00 AM ET – Boogeyman

6:00 AM ET – Witchslayer Gretl

8:00 AM ET – Odd Thomas

10:00 AM ET – Grave Halloween

12:00 PM ET – Heebie Jeebies

2:00 PM ET – Maggie

4:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

6:00 AM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

8:00 PM ET – Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

10:00 PM ET – Trick ‘r Treat

October 11 – 15

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

12:00 AM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

2:00 AM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

4:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

6:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

6:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

7:00 AM ET – Haunted High

9:00 AM ET – The Diabolical

11:00 AM ET – Trick ‘r Treat

5:30 PM ET – Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

7:30 PM ET – The Sixth Sense

11:00 PM ET – Ghost Wars

Stay tuned for more updates!