SYFY Celebrates Halloween With 31 Days of Horror-Themed Programming

The SYFY network has built a reputation for itself over the last few years as being the home to the Sharknado series, in addition to a variety of other hybrid mutant animals facing off against one another. To celebrate Halloween, the network is embracing its roots as the home of the best horror and science fiction films on cable by airing dozens of different titles.
Launched in the ’90s, the SYFY channel, then known as “Sci-Fi Channel,” served as a dumping ground for classic horror and sci-fi movies and TV series, like Dracula, Frankenstein and various incarnations of Star Trek. In the decades since, the network has obtained more properties and films, in addition to creating their own films and hit TV series.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Between services like Netflix and Hulu, there are hundreds of streaming options when it comes to embracing the scarier side of the Halloween season, but being able to tune in to a channel on your TV to see a movie unavailable on streaming services and to enjoy it on a communal level is one of the many joys of the month of October.
Scroll down to see what’s airing on SYFY throughout October, as compiled by Halloween Movies on TV. Check back for updates!
October 1 – 5
Sunday, October 1, 2017
- 8:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 8:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 9:30 AM ET – Ominous
- 11:30 AM ET – Scarecrow
- 1:30 PM ET – Night of the Wild
- 3:30 PM ET- Horns
- 11:00 PM ET – The Cave
Monday, October 2, 2017
- 1:00 AM TE – Night of the Wild
- 3:00 AM ET – Zombie Night
- 5:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 6:00 AM ET – Ominous
- 8:00 AM ET – Scarecrow
- 10:00 AM ET – Zombie Night
- 12:00 PM ET – Horror House
- 2:00 PM ET – The Hollow
- 4:00 PM ET – The Cave
- 8:30 PM ET – Hollow Man
- 11:00 PM ET – Hollow Man 2
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
- 1:00 AM ET – Horror House
- 3:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 12:00 PM ET – The Hollow
- 2:00 PM ET – Hollow Man 2
- 4:00 PM ET – Hollow Man
- 6:30 PM ET – The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- 10:00 PM ET – Resident Evil
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
- 12:00 AM ET – The Mothman Prophecies
- 2:30 AM ET – Scream of the Banshee
- 4:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 6:00 AM ET – Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
- 8:30 AM ET – The Mothman Prophecies
- 11:00 AM ET – Dead Still
- 1:00 PM ET – The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- 3:30 PM ET – Resident Evil
- 8:00 PM ET – Insidious: Chapter 3
Thursday, October 5, 2017
- 12:00 AM ET – Dead Still
- 2:00 AM ET – Ghost Storm
- 6:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 6:30 AM ET – Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- 9:30 AM ET – Ghost Storm
- 11:30 AM ET – Silent Hill
- 4:27 PM ET – Insidious: Chapter 3
- 6:30 PM ET – Blade Runner
- 9:00 PM ET – Van Helsing
- 10:00 PM ET – Ghost Wars
October 6 – 10
Friday, October 6, 2017
- 1:30 AM ET – Silent Hill
- 4:00 AM ET – Ghost Wars
- 5:00 AM ET – Van Helsing
- 1:00 PM ET – Joy Ride 3: Roadkill
- 3:00 PM ET – Joy Ride 2
- 5:00 PM ET – Joy Ride
- 7:00 PM ET – Texas Chainsaw 3D
- 9:00 PM ET – Z Nation
- 10:00 PM ET – Superstition
- 11:00 PM ET – Texas Chainsaw 3D
Saturday, October 7, 2017
- 1:00 AM ET – Superstition
- 2:00 AM ET – Cabin Fever
- 4:00 AM ET – Isle of the Dead
- 8:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 8:30 AM ET – My Soul to Take
- 10:30 AM ET – Joy Ride 3: Roadkill
- 12:30 PM ET – Joy Ride 2
- 2:30 PM ET – Joy Ride
- 7:00 PM ET – Drag Me to Hell
- 9:00 PM ET – House of the Witch
- 11:00 PM ET – Jennifer’s Body
Sunday, October 8, 2017
- 1:30 AM ET – Carrie (2013)
- 3:30 AM ET – My Soul to Take
- 5:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 8:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 8:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 9:00 AM ET – Carrie (2013)
- 11:00 AM ET – Jennifer’s Body
- 1:00 PM ET – The Wolfman (2010)
- 3:00 PM ET – House of the Witch
- 5:00 PM ET – Drag Me to Hell
- 7:00 PM ET – The Faculty
- 9:00 PM ET – Truth or Dare
- 11:00 PM ET – Z Nation
Monday, October 9, 2017
- 12:00 AM ET – Ghost Wars
- 1:00 AM ET – The Wolfman (2010)
- 3:00 AM ET – Red: Werewolf Hunter
- 5:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 5:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 6:00 AM ET – Roadkill
- 8:00 AM ET – Dark Haul
- 10:00 AM ET – Boogeyman
- 12:00 PM ET – Truth or Dare
- 2:00p PM ET – The Faculty
- 4:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street
- 6:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
- 8:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- 10:00 PM ET – Maggie
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
- 12:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street
- 2:00 AM ET – Boogeyman
- 6:00 AM ET – Witchslayer Gretl
- 8:00 AM ET – Odd Thomas
- 10:00 AM ET – Grave Halloween
- 12:00 PM ET – Heebie Jeebies
- 2:00 PM ET – Maggie
- 4:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- 6:00 AM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- 8:00 PM ET – Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
- 10:00 PM ET – Trick ‘r Treat
October 11 – 15
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
- 12:00 AM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- 2:00 AM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- 4:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 6:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 6:30 AM ET – The Twilight Zone
- 7:00 AM ET – Haunted High
- 9:00 AM ET – The Diabolical
- 11:00 AM ET – Trick ‘r Treat
- 5:30 PM ET – Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
- 7:30 PM ET – The Sixth Sense
- 11:00 PM ET – Ghost Wars
Stay tuned for more updates!