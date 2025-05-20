Shemar Moore Defends New ‘S.W.A.T.’ Spinoff Without Former Cast: ‘Not Gonna Apologize For Nothing’

Shemar Moore isn’t apologizing for his decision to star in the new S.W.A.T. spinoff, S.W.A.T. Exiles, without the rest of his former cast members.

Moore, 55, took to Instagram on Tuesday to break his silence on the announcement, acknowledging he might “catch some flack from the industry” for signing on after wrapping Season 8 with co-stars Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Anna Enger Ritch, Annie Ilonzeh and Niko Pepaj.

“Nobody likes change. I understand that. I get it 100 percent. But without change, you can’t grow. You can’t win without taking your lumps,” Moore said in a lengthy video. “It ain’t easy making it in the game of Hollywood. It ain’t. TV shows don’t last eight years anymore. The game has changed. But S.W.A.T. Exiles, baby! S.W.A.T. Exiles. Bigger, bolder. S.W.A.T. on steroids.”

He continued, “I’m not saying I’m Tom Brady, but I’m the Tom Brady of S.W.A.T. That’s not arrogant. That’s not ego. It’s a fact. I’m the quarterback. I’m Shemar Moore AKA Hondo.”

Moore said he “would be remiss” to not tell his former squadmates, “I love you. I respect you. I appreciate you.” He continued of his S.W.A.T. co-stars. “That’s my family for life, OK? But just like in sports, Tom Brady might be the quarterback, but people get traded. Tight ends get traded, the running back gets traded, the receivers get traded.”



He continued, “But the team keeps on pushing with their quarterback, and I’m that guy. So proud, so grateful. I’m not gonna apologize for nothing. Busted my ass for 31 years to do what I do, and I’m excited about the future.”

S.W.A.T. Exiles was announced two days after S.W.A.T. wrapped its eight-season run on CBS on May 16. The spinoff for Sony Television Pictures stars Moore as his character is “pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits,” according to the show’s synopsis. The majority of Moore’s S.W.A.T. co-stars have yet to acknowledge the new show.

Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

“I’m excited that S.W.A.T. gets to keep playing ball. I’m excited that the crew gets to put food on their table and money in their accounts, and go to soccer practice and put their kids through the right schools. Saving jobs, working here in L.A., keeping Hollywood in L.A. This is a big deal,” Moore continued in his Instagram video Tuesday. “Yeah, a little bit bittersweet in some ways — but man, at the end of the day, we got to be so proud. We got to be so proud because we did the damn thing. The world took notice. And the industry took notice.”

He concluded, “Shows get canceled all the time, but S.W.A.T. just won’t die because y’all love S.W.A.T. You all love that crazy action. You love the stories. You love the brotherhood, the sisterhood, all of that. That’s who we are. That’s who S.W.A.T. is. Thrill ride with heart. So, on this day, we celebrate, but we pay homage to what got us there and to the people that got us there, and I will never forget. Always appreciate, and always show love.”