‘S.W.A.T.’: Shemar Moore Squads up With ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Kenny Johnson on Set

Shemar Moore and Kenny Johnson are working hard on the S.W.A.T. set, and they look good doing it!

Moore, who plays Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, and Johnson, who plays Dominic Luca, posed from a candid shot on set for photographer Jonathan Davino. Johnson is on the left, wearing a simple grey shirt and jacket, and Moore is on the right in a similar look.

“Tuesday’s on set with my brother [Kenny Johnson],” Moore wrote, adding, “#rollswat @swatcbs #letsgo.”

Johnson replied in the comments, writing, “my brother!!!!”

The photo has more than 69,000 likes as of press time, and it also has tons of inquires from fans.

“Two handsome men hard at work!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Anyone else remember him (Johnson) from Sons of Anarchy?” referring to Johnson’s past role as Herman Kozik on the FX drama.

Johnson shares regular updates from the set, but has not done many interviews about it. However, in a 2018 talk with CBS Sacremento, she dished on the physical demands of the CBS drama, as well as how it strives to be realistic.

“We are unique because we do it by the book. S.W.A.T. comes in when the cops can’t handle a situation, and it’s all about getting the job done and ending it in the safest way possible,” Johnson said. “This show is super demanding physically. We have about 30 lbs of gear on all the time and we’re having to bust in doors. The cause is incredibly honorable. We have a S.W.A.T. guy from San Diego who is our tech advisor and he’s on us about every little thing.

“You want to honor the role for who you are doing it for and do it to the best of your ability. This show really challenges you in that respect. My guy is pretty straight forward and I do things by the book. I’m normally used to playing dysfunctional and flawed characters who have major issues. This role is a different beast. It’s an intense thrill ride”

S.W.A.T. airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

