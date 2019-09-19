‘S.W.A.T.’: Shemar Moore Reunites With His On-Screen Family in New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Fans are just weeks away from the Season 3 premiere of S.W.A.T., but series star Shemar Moore is giving them plenty of teases for what’s to come on the popular CBS crime drama. On Wednesday, the official Twitter account for the series shared a video showing Moore, who portrays former S.W.A.T. sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, talking about what’s to come in the premiere episode, including a major family reunion.

“We back in the building. Every time’s a charm; it’s bigger and better. But you know what’s really special about today?” Moore asks in the video. “It’s the first day of the first episode, we’re back at the studio in Hondo’s career, and Obba Babatundé, who plays Daniel Harrelson Sr., and then the legendary Miss Debbie Allen. Actually, they’re both legends. How lucky am I that I get them to play my parents?”

“This is our first scene all together. It took us three seasons. I did a little something with Debby, I did a little something with Obba, now we’re gonna do a little dance together. So I got myself, Obba, Debby,” he continued. “We’re all one big happy family in the first episode, and then on top of that, chasing bad guys and doing the damn thing.”

The premiere episode tease generated plenty of excitement from fans, who were eager to comments.

“Oh, boy. Tis is worth the wait,” one person wrote. “Looking forward to this.”

“Yay!! Finally!! Been binge watching reruns every Sunday. Can’t wait for the new season!” a second person tweeted.

“This show is so action packed , can’t wait for the third season,” another commented.

Although details regarding the upcoming season have been few and far between, Moore hasn’t shied away from sharing behind-the-scenes looks in the past. In early July, the actor shared a video of himself holding a script, which revealed the title for the premiere episode to be “Fire in the Sky.”

A crime drama based on the 1975 series and movie of the same name, S.W.A.T. has proven to be successful at CBS, ranking 13th in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million viewers, beating SEAL Team, Criminal Minds, Ransom, and The Red Line. Throughout its second season, it averaged just under a 0.8 demo rating, ranking No. 9 among CBS’ 17 drama series.

The network officially renewed the series for a third season in May.

S.W.A.T. Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, taking over the typical timeslot held by Moore’s former series Criminal Minds, which will premiere its final season at midseason.