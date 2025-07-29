‘Supernatural’ Showrunner Finally Answers a Sam Winchester Mystery

Nearly five years after the finale, Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb is finally revealing a Sam Winchester mystery.

The CW drama came to an end in November 2020 after 15 seasons, but still left some questions to be answered as it left fans outraged.

One of the biggest was about Sam’s life after Dean died. The show did a montage of his life after losing his brother and how he stopped hunting, got married, had kids, and died of old age before eventually being reunited with Dean in Heaven. Fans never found out who he married, though. They saw a blurry silhouette of his wife in one of the scenes, but that was it. Via TV Insider, Dabb, who also wrote the finale, told TV Guide Magazine for their in-depth SPN 20th anniversary feature what would have happened if Sam’s flashforward got more time and who would have been included.

“And then in terms of Sam’s flashforward, obviously there are certain details that — we would’ve liked to include Eileen [Shoshannah Stern] in that, for example,” Dabb said. “But again, that wasn’t really in the cards travel-wise at that point in time. I’m not saying they wouldn’t have done it. They may have. The logistical challenge of bringing a lot of people in, being the first show up during COVID, was just not feasible on our end.”

Supernatural was initially set to end in May 2020, but had to be pushed back to the fall because of COVID. And because of the pandemic, the finale couldn’t be as big as initially planned. While the episode still brought back a few beloved characters, it was only a sliver of what writers actually wanted. Not only did Dabb say that Stern, who played Eileen in a recurring role since 2016, was supposed to be included, but he confirmed that she was indeed Sam’s wife.

“I mean, in my mind, that’s what it is,” said Dabb. “People can fill in whatever they want, and they’re free to. But certainly in my mind, that’s what we were building toward.”

In terms of the blurry figure, Dabb explained they “wanted someone there, so it wasn’t like there was no female presence at all. But at the same time, do you cast someone totally brand new that the audience will have not seen before? Or do you keep it a little vague, and people can imply whatever they want to imply? Because we couldn’t get the actress, we chose the latter.”

There have been discussions of a potential Supernatural revival in the future, so perhaps there could be one involving Sam and Eileen. At the very least, fans will be able to rest easy knowing exactly who Sam married and be happy that he eventually ended up with Eileen. Watch all 15 seasons now on Netflix.