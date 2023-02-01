'Superman & Lois' Not Canceled Yet Despite DC Movie and TV Overhaul

Superman will continue flying for at least two more seasons on The CW in Superman & Lois, despite the overhaul at DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are leading the newly formed studio and guiding the direction of future DC Comics adaptations, said they still enjoy the show and can see it moving forward. Superman & Lois is one of the last remaining DC Comics live-action series on The CW.

The series will continue for "one to two more seasons," Safran and Gunn said during a press event on Monday to outline the new DC Studios projects, reports Variety. When Gunn was asked about Superman & Lois, he praised the series. "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit," Gunn said.

Gunn and Safran were also asked about Gotham Knights, an upcoming series featuring Batman's supporting cast. They did not comment on the future of that project. Gotham Knights stars Oscar Morgan as the adopted son of Bruce Wayne, who works with the children of Batman's enemies after Bruce is murdered. It will debut on March 14, the same night Superman & Lois returns for a third season.

Superman & Lois launched in February 2021 and stars Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. Both played the characters on Supergirl, so the series was originally planned as part of the Arrowverse. During the production of Season 1, it was decided that the series would instead stand on its own. The show also stars Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent and Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent. (Jordan Elsass played Jonathan Kent in the first two seasons.)

Safran and Gunn's overhaul of DC's television projects could not have come at a better time for The CW projects. The Arrowverse is coming to an end with The Flash Season 9, which debuts on Feb. 8. In addition, The CW is moving away from original scripted programming after Nexstar took majority ownership of the network. A Green Lantern series from Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti was also shelved in favor of a new Green Lantern series as part of Safran and Gunn's DC Universe. HBO Max also recently canceled Titans and Doom Patrol, which both counted Berlanti as an executive producer.

Berlanti's only remaining DC-related production is Dead Boy Detectives. This is an HBO Max series based on the characters created by writer Neil Gaiman and artists Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones III in The Sandman books. The show stars Jayden Revri as Edwin Payne, George Rexstrew as Charles Rowland, and Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace