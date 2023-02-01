Superman Movie Reboot Officially Set for 2025

Superman is officially flying back into theaters. On Tuesday, James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios, announced plans for a Superman reboot movie to be released in 2025, per Yahoo. The news comes over a month after it was announced that Henry Cavill would no longer be portraying the iconic superhero. As of right now, it's unclear who will portray Superman in the upcoming film.

Gunn opened up about the next phase of the DC Universe in a video that was released on Wednesday. Not only did he share updates on Batman and Aquaman, but he also announced a new movie about Clark Kent — Superman: Legacy. The film is set to be released on July 11, 2025. Superman: Legacy, which will be written by Gunn, will focus on the superhero's origin story. An official description of the film reads that Superman will be "balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing."

"Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe," Gunn said about the project. "Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can't wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation, and gaming." While they released an update on the Superman reboot, they did not share who will be portraying the Man of Steel.

In any case, fans know that Cavill won't be the one to portray the character in the 2025 film. Back in December, Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-head, Peter Safran, revealed that the actor wouldn't be continuing on as Superman. Cavill later addressed the "sad news" in an Instagram post. He wrote, "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Cavill went on to direct his message to his fans, telling them that they should remember that "Superman is still around." The actor continued, "Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!" Cavill ended his message by writing that it's been a "fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."