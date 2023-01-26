'Titans' and 'Doom Patrol' Canceled at HBO Max

The hits keep coming for DC Comics fans. HBO Max reportedly canceled the live-action series Titans and Doom Patrol, which will both end their runs with four seasons. The two shows are set in their own universes and focus on different DC Comics superhero teams.

Sources told Variety Wednesday that the producers have been aware that their fourth season would be their last for some time. This means the shows will have definitive endings. Fans will not have to worry about unresolved cliffhangers. The decisions are not linked to the same cost-cutting measures Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has undertaken to scrap projects like the nearly-completed Batgirl movie.

Titans and Doom Patrol will end their runs with 12-episode seasons, each. They will be released in two six-episode batches.

"While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings," an HBO Max spokesperson told Variety. "We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures."

"For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson," the statement continued. "For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again."

Titans and Doom Patrol originally debuted on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming platform, alongside the animated series Harley Quinn. All episodes of the three shows were brought over to HBO Max once it launched in 2021. Harley Quinn was renewed for a fourth season, and a standalone special, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, is set to debut next month.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker said he was "immensely proud" of the cast, crew, and writers for bringing the show to life. He also thanked Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, and HBO Max for their continued support. Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver thanked the show's crew, writers, cast, and fans for their ongoing support.

Doom Patrol was based on the oddball team created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani. The titular team included Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Cyborg (Joivan Wade), Negative Man (voiced by Matt Bomer), Robotman (voiced by Brendan Fraser), and Chief (Timothy Dalton). Titans introduced the first live-action takes of dozens of DC characters, with the Season 1 team featuring Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), Starfire (Anna Diop), and Raven (Teagan Croft).