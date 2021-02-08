Super Bowl 2021 Viewers Ask for Shaggy to Perform at Next Pepsi Halftime Show Following Cheetos Commercial

Viewers of the 2021 Super Bowl are asking for Shaggy to perform at the next Pepsi Halftime Show, following his hit Cheetos commercial with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. In the ad, Kutcher suspects his wife of stealing his Cheetos and breaks out into a rendition of Shaggy's classic 2000 song, "It Wasn't Me." Eventually, the singer himself pops up and joins in on the dispute.

Ahead of the big game, Shaggy spoke with PopCulture.com about the ad and shared what it was like to work with the hilarious Hollywood couple. "That was amazing on many levels because to just watch the chemistry between them, you could tell why they're, you know, why they're a couple," he said. The singer added that the pair have a brilliant ability to go "back-and-forth," saying, "That's why That '70s Show was such a great success, you know what I mean? Because [...] it was just so, so fly." After the ad became such a success, some are calling for Shaggy to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl. Scroll down to read what Twitter users are saying, and read more about what Shaggy had to say about The Weeknd before the epic 2021 Halftime Show.