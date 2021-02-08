Super Bowl 2021 Viewers Ask for Shaggy to Perform at Next Pepsi Halftime Show Following Cheetos Commercial
Viewers of the 2021 Super Bowl are asking for Shaggy to perform at the next Pepsi Halftime Show, following his hit Cheetos commercial with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. In the ad, Kutcher suspects his wife of stealing his Cheetos and breaks out into a rendition of Shaggy's classic 2000 song, "It Wasn't Me." Eventually, the singer himself pops up and joins in on the dispute.
Ahead of the big game, Shaggy spoke with PopCulture.com about the ad and shared what it was like to work with the hilarious Hollywood couple. "That was amazing on many levels because to just watch the chemistry between them, you could tell why they're, you know, why they're a couple," he said. The singer added that the pair have a brilliant ability to go "back-and-forth," saying, "That's why That '70s Show was such a great success, you know what I mean? Because [...] it was just so, so fly." After the ad became such a success, some are calling for Shaggy to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl. Scroll down to read what Twitter users are saying, and read more about what Shaggy had to say about The Weeknd before the epic 2021 Halftime Show.
Shaggy for Halftime in 2022!— Tim McKone (@Tim_McKone) February 8, 2021
The 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is sponsored by Pepsi, featured a performance by The Weeknd. When asked about it beforehand, Shaggy had nothing but good things to say.
Shaggy and Ashton Kutcher should've dueted the halftime— Teddy Houston (@SmittySnipes_14) February 8, 2021
"That guy is having the moment of a lifetime," the singer said about his fellow music star. "You know, he got snubbed at the Grammys but at the end of the day, he's got the Super Bowl and he's going to be performing halftime at the most-watched Super Bowl ever."
Shaggy’s gotta be the halftime show next year.— Steve (@Dizz_A_Door) February 8, 2021
"I mean, you know, he's picked his battles, he called his shot. He's been doing his thing," Shaggy went on to say."Much love and respect to The Weeknd. I'm a fan, you know, love his music."
I think the Shaggy commercial has been my fave so far. That also would have been a stronger halftime show.— db (@metallidan) February 8, 2021
Some fans really wanted to see Shaggy on the Halftime Show stage, with one tweeting, "Now I'm disappointed Shaggy didn't make a Halftime appearance."
I kinda liked the halftime show, but Shaggy would have been a great jump in— Dianna Katie Jones (@Scarlet_Hound) February 8, 2021
"SHAGGY!!! He should've done the halftime show too," another fan said.
Shaggy should have done the halftime show. pic.twitter.com/NzMFOMZM16— Mississippi Rob (@MississippiRob4) February 8, 2021
"I want to see Shaggy in super bowl halftime performance or Burna Boy!" someone else exclaimed.
shaggy should have done the halftime show.
also, we are all so, so old now— brian braiker (@slarkpope) February 8, 2021
"Shaggy should've performed at halftime," one final fan echoed.