'Soul': Pixar's New Movie Has Viewers Debating Perceived Blackface Aspect

Pixar's newest movie, Soul, has sparked a bit of controversy, with viewers debating a perceived blackface aspect of the story. Soul debuted on Disney+ on Christmas Day, after previously being moved to the streaming service from a planned theatrical release due to cinema closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Please note: Below are spoilers for the film.

In Soul, Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a jazz musician with big dreams who currently works as a middle school music teacher. After landing a gig that could be a big breakthrough for him, Joe winds up suffering an accident that takes his soul to the afterlife while his body lay in a coma back on Earth. While trying to get back to the land of the living, Joe encounters 22, a mischievous new soul who doesn't really want to become a human. Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock alum Tina Fey voices 22. At one point, the pair make it to Earth, but 22 ends up in Joe's body, and Joe ends up possessing a therapy cat. This portion of the film, with Fey voicing a black man, has led to a lot of discussion on social media. Scroll down to see what people are saying.