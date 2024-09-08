The "Humble" and "Not Like Us" rapper will perform during TV's most-watched broadcast.

Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced on Sunday. Lamar previously performed as part of Dr. Dre's halftime show, but this will be a full headlining set, akin to those put on by The Weeknd, Rihanna and Usher.

Lamar is one of the most popular and acclaimed rappers in the world. He has released several acclaimed albums, including 2012's Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly. He also executive produced the soundtrack to the 2018 movie Black Panther. Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his 2018 album Damn.

The 37-year-old hip-hop artist's most recent LP was 2022's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, though he has had one of the most successful years of his career in 2024. Lamar has been engaged in a musical beef with fellow artist Drake, which has spawned several huge songs for Lamar, including "Not Like Us" and the Future/Metro Boomin collaboration "Like That."

In a teaser shared with the news, Lamar — firing off footballs from a JUGS machine in front of a U.S. flag —offered a cordial invite to his performance.

"What the deal everybody, my name's Kendrick Lamar, and I'll be performing at Super Bowl 59," Lamar said in the clip. "Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know there'ss only one opportunity to win a championship — no round 2s. Let's get it!"

He added, "I wouldn't want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. Wear your best dress, too, even if

you're watching from home.

The Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Fox will broadcast the game, including Lamar's halftime show. No special guest performers were named as part of the initial announcement.