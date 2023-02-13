Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Sends Pearls Clutching and Critics Raging
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show proved that the pop star is still going strong, even though her music career has been sidelined for a number of years. With millions watching on television and thousands in the stands, the confirmed-pregnant singer performed at the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona. She sang all her biggest hits in a medley lasting 13 straight minutes. While some viewers were impressed by the anti-gravity performances and the all-hits playlist, others were less so. Considering that Rihanna hasn't performed live since January 2018 and hasn't released a new album since 2016, it's fair to say that her performance at Super Bowl 57 was highly anticipated.
It goes without saying that Rihanna was aware of this, which is why she conducted extensive research prior to Sunday's performance. According to the superstar, she had 39 different possible setlists for Sunday's performance, allowing for countless possibilities. However, the result was unsatisfactory for some. From "Satanic panic" over her red outfit to her risque´ dance moves, critics watched the half-time show with displeasure... and yet they still watched it. Read further to find out what some viewers thought about Rihanna's detractors.
Yes. Yes. Yes. 💃 @Rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/1aaU8TOpNQ— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Way to stay classy!
So is it me or did Rihanna just grab her junk and then smell it and taste it? Way to stay classy! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hLyVIznYNT— Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) February 13, 2023
One Twitter user did not approve of some of Rihanna's...dance moves. "So is it me or did Rihanna just grab her junk and then smell it and taste it? Way to stay classy!"prevnext
Gunna be mad
You know baby boomers and gen c are gunna be mad about Rihanna doing that ass grab 😅 #HalftimeShow— Tori Peot (@ToriPeot) February 13, 2023
Another user suggested that certain segments of the population would not enjoy the singer's occasional raunchiness. "You know baby boomers and gen c are gunna be mad about Rihanna doing that ass grab."prevnext
Seeeethe
Plastic tiddies and a crotch grab, seeethe Jesus freaks seeeethe 😂😍🔥🔥🤪#SuperBowl2023 #SuperBowlLVII #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/mEhUFywY2E— Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) February 13, 2023
One fan mocked conservative viewers, writing, "Plastic tiddies and a crotch grab, seeethe Jesus freaks seeeethe."prevnext
What Christians Will Post Online
Superbowl Predictions- What Christians Will Post Online:
1. Wish we got this excited to worship!— April Ajoy (@aprilajoyr) February 12, 2023
2. This halftime show is demonic
3. Kids are watching! Boycott the NFL
4. Loved the He Gets Us commercial!
5. Rihanna is in the Illuminati and this fuzzy screen grab is PROOF
A self-described "ex-Conservative" tweeted, "Superbowl Predictions- What Christians Will Post Online: 1. Wish we got this excited to worship!, 2. This halftime show is demonic, 3. Kids are watching! Boycott the NFL, 4. Loved the He Gets Us commercial!, 5. Rihanna is in the Illuminati and this fuzzy screen grab is PROOF."prevnext
What's with all this red?
What's with all this red? Sam Smith, Rhianna and the Lift Every singer....evil! Or maybe they are just Chiefs fans?— Fly Eagles Fly (@PRoth97711958) February 13, 2023
A commenter noted the obvious, writing, "What's with all this red? Sam Smith, Rhianna and the Lift Every singer....evil! Or maybe they are just Chiefs fans?"prevnext
Wearing more clothes than Chandler Bing
Conservatives will always find a way to be big mad about the Super Bowl half time show. Rihanna was wearing more clothes than Chandler Bing while literally pregnant and people are on here talking like she lead a satanic prayer.— It’s Britni, bitch (@TwitniTheGirl) February 13, 2023
For one Twitter user, they felt "Conservatives will always find a way to be big mad about the Super Bowl half time show. Rihanna was wearing more clothes than Chandler Bing while literally pregnant and people are on here talking like she lead a satanic prayer."prev