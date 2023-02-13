Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Sends Pearls Clutching and Critics Raging

Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show proved that the pop star is still going strong, even though her music career has been sidelined for a number of years. With millions watching on television and thousands in the stands, the confirmed-pregnant singer performed at the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona. She sang all her biggest hits in a medley lasting 13 straight minutes. While some viewers were impressed by the anti-gravity performances and the all-hits playlist, others were less so. Considering that Rihanna hasn't performed live since January 2018 and hasn't released a new album since 2016, it's fair to say that her performance at Super Bowl 57 was highly anticipated.

It goes without saying that Rihanna was aware of this, which is why she conducted extensive research prior to Sunday's performance. According to the superstar, she had 39 different possible setlists for Sunday's performance, allowing for countless possibilities. However, the result was unsatisfactory for some. From "Satanic panic" over her red outfit to her risque´ dance moves, critics watched the half-time show with displeasure... and yet they still watched it. Read further to find out what some viewers thought about Rihanna's detractors.