Kelly Clarkson Gets Mixed Reviews For CGI Dress Train

NBC’s Super Bowl LII commercial for The Voice featured first-time coach Kelly Clarkson, and […]

By

NBC’s Super Bowl LII commercial for The Voice featured first-time coach Kelly Clarkson, and co-starred a long CGI dress train. It was obviously not real, and drew a mixed reaction from Twitter viewers at home, some of whom were not aware that Clarkson was joining the talent show.

“Ok, THIS is like a really, awesome, beautiful dream, where your FAVORITE singer appears, singing to you, w/birds and butterflies and rainbows…and oh yeah, a long a fabric train,” one fan wrote on Feb. 1, after the commercial was first released.

Some fans thought the joke was hilarious.

One fan jokingly suggested it looked like NBC spent $1 million on the CGI dress train.

Clarkson makes her The Voice debut on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The other judges for this season are Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.

