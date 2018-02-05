Kelly Clarkson Gets Mixed Reviews For CGI Dress Train

NBC’s Super Bowl LII commercial for The Voice featured first-time coach Kelly Clarkson, and co-starred a long CGI dress train. It was obviously not real, and drew a mixed reaction from Twitter viewers at home, some of whom were not aware that Clarkson was joining the talent show.

“Ok, THIS is like a really, awesome, beautiful dream, where your FAVORITE singer appears, singing to you, w/birds and butterflies and rainbows…and oh yeah, a long a fabric train,” one fan wrote on Feb. 1, after the commercial was first released.

Ok, THIS is like a really, awesome, beautiful dream, where your FAVORITE singer appears, singing to you, w/birds and butterflies and rainbows…and oh yeah, a long a fabric train.😀 Thank you @kelly_clarkson (This IS what I needed. haha) and #TheVoice! Can’t wait for Feb 26th! pic.twitter.com/lj53ks0olA — William Lemery (@WilliamLemery) February 2, 2018



Some fans thought the joke was hilarious.

The Voice ad was hilarious. And me Kelly Clarkson with a really long train. — Jason Cottrell, Ph.D. (@DrJCottrell) February 5, 2018



Lmao @kelly_clarkson singing “and meeeee, Kelly Clarkson, walking in a really, really, really, long fabric train…” 😂😂 #SuperBowl — laura🌹 (@SGomezismylife) February 5, 2018

The Voice. Really???? Me, Kelly Clarkson, in a really long train? I’m remembering that hilarious parody of Total Eclipse of the Sun — Katrina Stonoff (@KatrinaStonoff) February 5, 2018

One fan jokingly suggested it looked like NBC spent $1 million on the CGI dress train.

NBC spent $1m on that CGI kelly clarkson train — Jedi ASU (@JediASU) February 5, 2018

Clarkson makes her The Voice debut on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The other judges for this season are Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.