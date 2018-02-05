See Super Bowl #SelfieKid With Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake wrapped up his Halftime Show during Super Bowl LII on Sunday with a “Super Bowl Selfie” alongside one lucky fan.

The kid was deemed #SelfieKid by Twitter, and after several hours of searching the photo finally made its way to Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Timberlake made plenty of headlines with his performance. While many were pleased watching at home, the arena was virtually silent during the pop singer’s performance. There was a brief moment where fans thought he had reunited with his former boy band *NSYNC, but it turned out to only be similar-looking back-up dancers.

Later in the performance he moved towards a piano as a hologram of Prince was projected along a tall drape. Despite initial backlash from Prince’s family a day prior, the pop singer’s brother had given the sign of approval to Timberlake prior to the show. Timberlake and the recording of the Grammy Award winning icon sang a rendition of “I Would Die 4 U.”

Social media quickly made the kid’s selfie post into a meme, dubbing him #SelfieKid. One of the best memes came from NBC show This is Us, which jokingly posted the kid looking at his phone searching “What happens to Jack Pearson?”

Timberlake received widespread praise for his performance, including from his former *NSYNC band members.

“Well done, [Justin Timberlake] you killed it!” they wrote on the band’s Twitter account.