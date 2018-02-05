Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show Muted by Disastrous Audio

There were no wardrobe malfunctions during Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl LII performance, but there were plenty of audio issues.

While singing a medley of several hits, from new single “Filthy” to Trolls‘ theme song “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Timberlake’s microphone had some trouble projecting his live vocals. Oddly enough, his backup singers could be heard clearly.

During his nearly 14-minute performance, the pop star’s microphone was muted at times, with the vocals for “Suit and Tie” sounding like whispers to the crowd and at-home viewers. At other times, Timberlake’s band, The Tennessee Kids, could be heard clearly while the frontman was nearly silent.

Still, Timberlake’s Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show was laden with hits and a tribute to late Minneapolis native, Prince. The singer took a break from performing his own chart-toppers to break into a version of “I Would Die 4 U” on the piano, with a projection of Prince towering above him.

Many were hoping for an *NSYNC reunion during Timberlake’s spot on TV’s biggest stage, while others theorized he might bring on new music buddy Chris Stapleton for the halftime show, but the pop singer opted to go solo. According to fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium for the Super Bowl, not everyone was impressed with the performer’s selections, and the arena was nearly silent save for the fans near TV cameras.

“Y’all it is SO quiet in here. Only the fake crowd y’all see on camera cares about Justin,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “The crazy part about the halftime show is the crowd was LIVE and on its feet most of the first half. Then Justin came and everyone sat quietly.”

Timberlake’s halftime set follows the bookings of a slew of other pop artists, including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars.

Photo credit: Getty / Christopher Polk