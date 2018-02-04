Full Super Bowl 2018 Commercials List Leaks Online

Ahead of Super Bowl LII, a list outlining the order of commercials that will air during the big game was leaked on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

You can check out the full order below:

Videos by PopCulture.com

The order confirms there will be a Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer shown before kick-off. After the minute-and-a-half teaser airs, a 30-second Google ad airs.

The first commercial airing after the game starts is Toyota’s first, which also ties into the Olympics. Sprint comes next.

Star Wars fans will not have to wait too long for the 45-second Solo: A Star Wars Story spot, since that will be the third ad. Turkish Airlines’ photo follows.

Other movie trailers confirmed include Skyscraper and Avengers: Infinity War.

NBC also has a number of short spots to promote its own shows. The drama series Rise will be mentioned several times between play, while This Is Us gets plenty of promotion before a new episode airs after the game. The live production of Jesus Christ Superstar will also get a shout-out. NBC will also make sure viewers do not forget that the Winter Olympics start this week.

A special spot for HBO’s Westworld will also air during the game.

The list also includes plans for a potential overtime period. Considering that last year’s game was the first Super Bowl ever to go into OT, that was a good idea on NBC’s part. Most of the ads during the period will promote This Is Us and Rise. There will also be Visa credit card ads.