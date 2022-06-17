Summer and Fall 2022 Premiere Dates: Your Complete Guide to TV and Streaming
The winter and spring TV seasons have officially ended, but an all-new TV season is upon us, and the temperatures aren't the only things heating up. Beginning in June and continuing through the summer months and beyond, the TV landscape is heating up with the return of fan-favorite series and all-new premieres, with all of the major networks and streaming providers – ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, The CW, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max – and more unveiling their 2022 summer and fall TV schedules and premiere dates.
While 2022 has already treated viewers to plenty of hits – we're talking the This Is Us series finale, the return of Stranger Things, and even breakout new hits like CBS' Ghosts – the summer and fall TV landscape is set to up the ante in a big way. In June alone, TV screens will be filled with everything from the Season 2 premiere of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building to Netflix's star-studded Spiderhead, and even Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty, from the author of To All The Boys I've Loved Before. Throughout the remainder of 2022, and as networks and streamers close out their summer programming and begin to welcome in their winter slates, viewers can expect to see everything from the return of fan-favorites like Big Brother and The Bachelorette to new seasons of Bob's Burgers, Grey's Anatomy, and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.
Keep scrolling to see the complete list of upcoming 2022 summer and fall premiere dates for networks and streaming services. Don't forget to check back for more as more dates are announced!
June - Already Premiered
June 1
Series Premiere: Into the Wild New Zealand (Smithsonian Channel)
Series Premiere: The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo)
June 2
Series Premiere: The Book of Queer (Discovery+)
Season Premiere: Bruh (Bet+)
Series Premiere: I Love Us (Bet+)
Season Premiere: The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)
Season Premiere: P-valley (Starz)
Series Premiere: This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
June 3
Movie: Fire Island (Hulu)
Movie: Interceptor (Netflix)
Season Premiere: The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
Seaso Premiere: Floor Is Lava (Netflix)
Season Premiere: Physical (Apple Tv+)
June 5
Awards: MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)
June 6
Season Premiere: American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Season Premiere: The Family Chantel (TLC)
Series Premiere: Irma Vep (Hbo)
Season Premiere: London Kills (Acorn Tv)
Season Premiere: Miz & Mrs (USA)
Season Premiere: Seeking Sister Wife (TLC)
June 7
Season Premiere: All Rise (OWN)
June 8
Movie: Hustle (Netflix)
Documentary: The Janes (HBO)
Series Premiere: Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Ms. Marvel (Disney+)
June 9
Season Premiere: Brat Loves Judy (We Tv)
Series Premiere: Queer as Folk (Peacock)
June 10
Series Premiere: First Kill (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis (Amazon Freevee)
Season Premiere: For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
Movie: Trees of Peace (Netflix)
Season Premiere: 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (Discovery+)
June 12
Series Premiere: Becoming Elizabeth (Starz)
Series Premiere: The Booze, Bets, and Sex That Built America (History Channel)
Series Premiere: Dark Winds (AMC)
Season Premiere: Evil (Paramount+)
Awards: The Tony Awards (CBS)
Season Premiere: The Wizard of Paws (Byutv)
June 13
Series Premiere: Digital Addiction (A&E)
Series Premiere: The Great Giveback With Melissa Mccarthy and Jenna Perusich (Discovery+)
June 14
Documentary: Halftime (Netflix)
June 15
Series Premiere: Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us (Freeform)
Series Premiere: God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Love, Victor (Hulu)
Series Premiere: Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet (Netflix)
June 16
Movie: Block Party (BET+)
Season Premiere: The Dog House: Uk (HBO Max)
Series Premiere: The Old Man (FX)
Series Premiere: Players (Paramount+)
Season Premiere: Rutherford Falls (Peacock)
June
June 17
Season Premiere: Chrissy's Court (The Roku Channel)
Season Premiere: Gold Rush: Parker's Trail (Discovery)
Movie: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)
Season Premiere: Home (Apple Tv+)
Movie: Jerry & Marge Go Large (Paramount+)
Series Premiere: The Lake (Amazon Prime Video)
Movie: Spiderhead (Netflix)
Series Premiere: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video)
Documentary: Watergate: High Crimes in the White House (CBC)
June 18
Documentary: After Jackie (History Channel)
June 19
Season Premiere: Animal Kingdom (TNT)
Season Premiere: Birdgirl (Adult Swim)
Movie: Civil (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Duck Family Treasure (Fox Nation)
Season Premiere: Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime)
Season Premiere: Masterpiece: Endeavour (PBS)
Season Premiere: I Love a Mama's Boy (TLC)
Series Premiere: Mathis Family Matters (E!)
June 20
Season Premiere: Hidden (Acorn TV)
Series Premiere: The Holiday (Spectrum)
Series Premiere: Mind Over Murder (HBO)
June 21
Season Premiere: Celebrity Game Face (E!)
Series Premiere: The Future of... (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Hip Hop My House (Paramount+)
Season Premiere: Wild 'n Out (VH1)
June 22
Documentary: Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (HBO)
Series Premiere: Snowflake Mountain (Netflix)
Season Premiere: The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
June 23
Series Premiere: Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane (USA Network)
Series Premiere: The Bear (Hulu)
Movie: Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe (Paramount+)
Series Premiere: Buckhead Shore (MTV)
Series Premiere: Gordita Chronicles (HBO Max)
Season Premiere: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)
Documentary: Menudo: Forever Young (HBO Max)
Series Premiere: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-wives Club (Peacock)
Season Premiere: The Split (Sundance Now)
Season Premiere: Southern Charm (Bravo)
June 24
Season Premiere: The Chi (Showtime)
Series Premiere: Chloe (Amazon Prime Video)
Awards: Daytime Emmys (CBS)
Series Premiere: The Great American Recipe (PBS)
Series Premiere: Loot (Apple TV+)
Movie: The Man From Toronto (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Netflix)
Seris Premiere: The One That Got Away (Amazon Prime Video)
Season Premiere: We Hunt Together (Showtime)
June 26
Awards: Bet Awards (BET)
Season Premiere: Westworld (HBO)
June 27
Series Premiere: College Hill: Celebrity Edition (BET+)
Documentary: Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness (PBS)
June 28
Documentary: Endangered (HBO)
Season Premiere: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
June 29
Series Premiere: All Star Shore (Paramount+)
Movie: Beauty (Netflix)
Series Premiere: More Power (History Channel)
Series Premiere: Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Netflix)
Documentary: Right to Offend: the Black Comedy Revolution (A&E)
Season Premiere: The Upshaws (Netflix)
July
July 1
Series Premiere: The Black Hamptons (BET+)
Movie: The Princess (Hulu)
Series Premiere: The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video)
July 5
Series Premiere: America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston (PBS)
Season Premiere: Titans (TNT)
July 6
Series Premiere: The Challenge: USA (CBS)
Documentary: Girl in the Picture (Netflix)
Movie: Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (Netflix)
Series Premiere: The Green Planet (PBS)
Series Premiere: Maggie (Hulu)
July 7
Series Premiere: The Big D (TBS)
Series Premiere: Moonhaven (AMC+)
Season Premiere: Press Your Luck (ABC)
Series Premiere: Generation Gap (ABC)
Season Premiere: Mysteries Decoded (The CW)
Season Premiere: Good Trouble (Freeform)
July 8
Series Premiere: Blackbird (Apple TV+)
Series Premiere: Boo, Bitch (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Conjuring Kesha (Discovery+)
Movie: The Sea Beast (Netflix)
Season Premiere: The Boys (Prime Video)
July 9
Season Premiere: Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)
Series Premiere: Steal This House (HGTV)
July 10
Season Premiere: Biography: WWE Legends (E&E)
Season Premiere: Bridge and Tunnel (Epix)
Season Premiere: Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Season Premiere: The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
Season Premiere: City on a Hill (Showtime)
Season Premiere: How Did They Build That? (Smithsonian Channel)
Season Premiere: Married to Medicine (Bravo)
Season Premiere: Masterpiece: Grantchester (PBS)
Series Premiere: Skymed (Paramount+)
Season Premiere: Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)
Season Premiere: Who Do You Think You Are? (NBC)
Series Premiere: Women Who Rock (Epix)
Series Premiere: WWE Rivals (A&E)
July 11
Season Premiere: The Bachelorette (ABC)
Season Premiere: Chad (TBS)
Series Premiere: Claim to Fame (ABC)
Season Premiere: Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Peacock)
July 12
Series Premiere: How to Change Your Mind (Netflix)
Documentary: The Only (Paramount+)
Season Premiere: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
July 13
Season Premiere: Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Series Premiere: Everything's Trash (Freeform)
Season Premiere: Solar Opposites (Hulu)
Series Premiere: 5 Guys a Week (Lifetime)
July 14
Season Premiere: All the Queen's Men (BET+)
Season Premiere: Fboy Island (HBO Max)
Series Premiere: Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons (Hulu)
Series Premiere: Resident Evil (Netflix)
Series Premiere: 101 Places to Party Before You Die (TruTV)
July 15
Movie: Persuasion (Netflix)
July 17
Series Premiere: Colosseum (History)
Season Premiere: Blood & Treasure (Paramount+)
July 19
Documentary: Aftershock (Hulu)
July 20
Season Premiere: Virgin River (Netflix)
July 21
Season Premiere: American Horror Stories (Hulu)
Season Premiere: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)
Series Premire: Hip Hop My House (Paramount+)
July 22
Season Premiere: Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS)
Movie: The Gray Man (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Trying (Apple TV+)
July 23
Season Premiere: Black Love (OWN)
July 28
Season Premiere: Family Business (BET+)
Series Premiere: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)
July 29
Movie: Honor Society (Paramount+)
Movie: Not Okay (Hulu)
Series Premiere: Surface (Apple TV+)
Series Premiere: Uncoupled (Netflix)
July 31
Season Premiere: City on a Hill (Showtime)
August
Aug. 1
Season Premiere: Industry (HBO)
Series Premire: Flip to a Million (HGTV/Discovery+)
Aug. 3
Season Premiere: Reservation Dogs (Hulu)
Aug. 5
Movie: Luck (Apple TV+)
Season Premiere: The Outlaws (Amazon Prime Video)
Movie: Prey (Hulu)
Series Premiere: The Sandman (Netflix)
Season Premiere: Killer Camp (The CW)
Aug. 9
Season Premiere: Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions (HBO)
Season Premiere: My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC)
Aug. 11
Season Premiere: The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)
Aug. 12
Series Premiere: Children of the Underground (FX)
Series Premiere: Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)
Series Premiere: This Fool (Hulu)
Season Premiere: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
Aug. 14
Series Premiere: Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC)
Aug. 16
Season Premiere: 7 Little Johnstons (TLC)
Series Premiere: Leonardo (The CW)
Season Premiere: Devils (The CW)
Aug. 19
Series Premiere: Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Aug. 21
Series Premiere: House of the Dragon (HBO)
Aug. 22
Series Premiere: Bobby and Sophie on the Coast (HGTV)
Aug. 24
Series Premiere: Mo (Netflix)
Series Premiere: Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Aug. 25
Series Premiere: Little Demon (FXX)
Series Premiere: Mike (Hulu)
Aug. 27
Series Premiere: First Home Fix (HGTV)
Aug. 28
Season Premiere: Masterpiece: Guilt (PBS)
Awards: MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)
Aug. 30
Series Premiere: The Patient (Hulu)
September
Sept. 2
Series Premiere: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video)
Sept. 8
Season Premiere: The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Sept. 11
Series Premiere: Monarch (Fox)
Sept. 14
Season Premiere: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Sept. 16
Movie: Drifting Home (Netflix)
Sept. 19
Season Premiere: 9-1-1 (Fox)
Season Premiere: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)
Sept. 21
Season Premiere: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Season Premiere: Big Sky (ABC)
Season Premiere: The Conners (ABC)
Season Premiere: The Goldbergs (ABC)
Season Premiere: Home Economics (ABC)
Season Premiere: Lego Masters (Fox)
Season Premiere: The Masked Singer (Fox)
Sept. 23
Movie: Blonde (Netflix)
Season Premiere: Shark Tank (ABC)
Sept. 25
Season Premiere: Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)
Season Premiere: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
Season Premiere: The Rookie (ABC)
Season Premiere: Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Season Premiere: Family Guy (Fox)
Season Premiere: The Great North (Fox)
Season Premiere: Masterpiece: Van Der Valk (PPS)
Season Premiere: The Simpsons (Fox)
Sept. 27
Season Premiere: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
Series Premiere: The Rookie: Feds (ABC)
Sept. 29
Season Premiere: The Resident (Fox)
Season Premiere: Call Me Kat (Fox)
Season Premiere: Hell's Kitchen (Fox)
Season Premiere: Welcome to Flatch (Fox)
October
Oct. 2
Season Premiere: America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Oct. 3
Season Premiere: The Good Doctor (ABC)
Oct. 6
Series Premiere: Alaska Daily (ABC)
Season Premiere: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Season Premiere: Station 19 (ABC)
Oct. 16
Series Premiere: Masterpiece: Annika (PBS)
Season Premiere: Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (PBS)
Season Premiere: Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS)
November
Nov. 13
Series Premiere: Tulsa King (Paramount+)
Season Premiere: Yellowstone (Paramount+)