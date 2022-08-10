AMC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: 'The Walking Dead,' 'Interview With the Vampire' and More

AMC has a fall schedule filled with the premieres of exciting new series, including Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, and the return of beloved shows like The Walking Dead and Gangs of London. The network announced the new additions to its fall premiere schedule Wednesday at its TCA Summer Tour presentation.

The Walking Dead Season 11C returns to AMC and AMC+ Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated final eight episodes of the series kicks off on the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts as an even greater force bears down on every single member of each community. "With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road," the network teases of what's to come. "It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can execute his revenge."

Inside the Commonwealth, the article written by Connie (Lauren Ridloff) has created more chaos than planned, and the hope of creating a more equal life may instead put everyone at risk. "As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive," the network continues. "The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?" The first two episodes of the season will be available on AMC+ right away with subsequent episodes coming a week early on the streamer.

The award-winning series Gangs of London premieres its second season in November 2022 on AMC and AMC+, bringing with it a "new, darker era of chaos and turbulent power struggles." One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violence of Season 1, the map of the city has been redrawn and the surviving Wallaces scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged and Elliot Finch forced to work for the Investors.

"As the Investors look down on a city sliding into chaos, they decide enough is enough and bring in reinforcements to restore control," the network promises. "Old favorites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other." Joining the ensemble cast in Season 2 are Waleed Zuaiter, Jasmine Armando, Fady El-Sayed, Salem Kali, and Aymen Hamdouchi.

Premiering on AMC and AMC+ this fall is the highly-anticipated series Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, which debuts Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. ET and is described as "a sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel." The series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) "epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian)."

"Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat De Lioncourt's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion," the network teases. "But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement." The first two episodes of the season will be available on AMC+ right away with subsequent episodes coming a week early on the streamer.

Finally, Pantheon is coming to AMC+ and HIDIVE on Thursday, Sept. 1. Based on a collection of short stories by award-winning author Ken Liu, this animated sci-fi series follows a bullied teen (Katie Chang) who receives mysterious help from someone online, someone she soon learns is her deceased father, David (Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan.

David is the first of a new kind of being called an "Uploaded Intelligence," but he won't be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger "a new kind of world war." Also starring in the series are Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jeffrey, Ron Livingston, Taylor Schilling, Scoot McNairy, Maude Apatow, William Hurt (in his last role), Corey Stoll, Anika Noni Rose, Michael Kelly, and more.