‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Star Exits Ahead of Season 4 Following ‘Creative Differences’

One Sullivan’s Crossing star has officially departed.

Scott Patterson will not be returning to the Canadian romance drama for the upcoming fourth season as Harry “Sully” Sullivan.

On Wednesday, executive producer and showrunner Roma Roth told Us Weekly that with Season 3 of the series ending with Sully leaving for Ireland to begin a new chapter in his life, “Season 4 picks up the next day, with Sully still overseas.” She continued, “While he isn’t physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative.”

The following day, however, Patterson took to social media to put out a statement of his own, citing creative differences as the reason he left the series. He noted he “fell in love with Sully and have nothing but fondness for him,” but the “creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue.”

“It’s unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise,” Patterson continued. “I was not intending to make any statement, but the fans of the books and the show deserve to know the truth, as I have always been respectful of those who support this industry by watching and loving these characters we are so dang lucky and blessed to portray and bring to life.”

Patterson went on to say that he “really enjoyed Sully” and he fought for “his voice and his character. The richness and depth of Sully, whom the fans of the books all know and love, is so multi-layered and interesting. The fans deserved better than to think the embodiment of this character, me, would just disrespect not only the show, but them. In the end, we’re all fans of these characters and stories, and I’ll always support and defend the truth.”

Pictured (L-R): Scott Patterson as “Sully” Sullivan — Photo: Jessie Redmond/Fremantle

News of Patterson’s exit comes just ahead of Season 4, which is set to premiere on March 22 on CTV and April 20 on The CW. Series regulars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, and Andrea Menard are all returning. Given his messy departure, it can be assumed that Patterson will not be returning for any kind of guest appearance, and Sully will be staying in Ireland for the foreseeable future.

In Season 4 of Sullivan’s Crossing, based on the novel of the same name by Virgin River author Robyn Carr, “Maggie Sullivan’s (Kohan) life at the Crossing is finally taking shape, having decided on a new direction for her career and a renewed commitment to Cal (Murray). That is, until Maggie’s ex-husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner), arrives with a shocking revelation which only upends Maggie’s life once again and causes Cal to question whether Maggie will ever truly be able to leave her past behind.”