‘Suits’ Bringing Back Patrick J. Adams for Final Season

Patrick J. Adams is reportedly returning to Suits for the show’s final season.

Adams will reprise his role as Mike Ross in USA Network‘s hit drama Suits, according to a report by Variety. The actor starred in the show for years, finally leaving it in the seventh season along with Meghan Markle, who played his wife, Rachel. While Markle may have said goodbye to TV for good, Adams is not done yet.

Adams will reportedly be back as Mike Ross starting at the mid-season premiere. Insiders say he will come back for an important case, putting him up against his former mentor Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht. He will also face off with Samantha Wheeler, played by Katherine Heigl.

Mike Ross was one of the central and most beloved characters on suits for most o the show’s run. In the beginning of the series, he was not a lawyer at all, but a savant with an encyclopedic knowledge of the law. In spite of having never passed the bar exam, Specter gave Ross a job at his firm for seven seasons.

Suits performed alright in Season 8 without Ross or Rachel on board. However, in January USA announced that the upcoming ninth season would be the last, and it would be shortened as well. The series’ send-off will have just 10 episodes, and will air over the summer rather than in the normal season.

However, the world established in Suits will reportedly carry on in the form of a spinoff starring Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson. USA announced that the show — titled simply Pearson — would follow Jessica on her move to Chicago, where she will try to make it on her own. The series comes from Suits creator Aaron Korsh, with many other familiar faces behind the scenes as well.

In the meantime, Suits Season 10 is expected to focus mainly on the uncertain future of the law firm Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, which has been evolving rapidly. The firm will do its best to cope with the loss of Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce,) and the employees will re-evaluate what is truly important to them.

This leaves the show wide open for the emotional return of Mike Ross, though it is unclear how big a role he will play. Adams has been busy in his time away from Suits, with roles on shows like Amazon Prime’s Sneaky Pete.



Suits Season 10 premieres on Wednesday, July 17 on the USA Network.