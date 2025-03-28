‘Suits LA’: Stuart Offers Erica a Job Post-Trial in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Sunday’s new episode of Suits LA is continuing the intense murder trial, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek at a conversation between Erica and Stuart.

In “Dester,” airing on Sunday, Mar. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, “Erica and Kevin keep a secret from Ted that could hinder his murder trial. With the case slipping away, Ted turns to an unlikely source to save Lester. Stuart deals with blowback after making a move to strengthen his firm by weakening Black & Associates.”

In the exclusive clip, Stuart stops Erica in the lobby of the law offices to try to offer her a job with him for after the trial. He knows that Ted is in a tough spot and it’s not going in his direction, but Erica is staying loyal to her colleague and friend. At least for now. Stuart is adamant, knowing that Erica will likely be getting a lot of offers after the trial. Erica, however, is adamant that she’s staying with Ted.

Things are certainly getting more tense between the two firms, and this murder trial is not helping. It also doesn’t help that Ted’s client confessed to the murder, and Ted has no idea. It’s hard to predict how the trial will continue, but at least one thing is for sure: Erica is staying with Black & Associates. It should be interesting to see what happens and how it will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, there is a lot more to look forward to as Suits LA’s first season continues. The series has already seen a few celebrity cameos, including original Suits star Gabriel Macht. So far, he’s appeared in one episode as Harvey Specter in flashbacks, and he’s expected to appear in at least two more episodes. Additionally, Rick Hoffman and David Costabile will also be reprising their roles as Louis Litt and Daniel Hardman, respectively.

Sunday’s episode will be an entertaining and tense one, and it’s an episode fans don’t want to miss. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above and watch the new episode of Suits LA, “Dester,” this Sunday, Mar. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock where all episodes are currently streaming along with the original Suits series and spinoff Pearson.