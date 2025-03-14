‘Suits LA’ Star Lex Scott Davis Teases More Celebrity Cameos

After Suits LA brought on Brian Baumgartner and Patton Oswalt, could more celebrity cameos be on the way? Star Lex Scott Davis teased the potential.

The Suits spinoff has seen Baumgartner and Oswalt playing fictionalized versions of themselves, as well as Victoria Justice playing a movie star, and will welcome two OG Suits stars. Davis, who plays lawyer Erica Rollins, told Parade that although she couldn’t say who could be joining the show, there are a world of possibilities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Moving forward, it’s all still being written,” Davis said. “I can’t say exactly who yet, but there’s always space for it on this show. We film in Los Angeles. The beauty about that is that we have access and resources to plenty of talent. A lot of stars could potentially grace our stage. We just don’t know yet.”

Pictured: (l-r) Brian Baumgartner as Himself, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins — (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)

There is no telling who will be coming into the picture, whether in the past or in the present, since Suits LA has also been taking things to 2010 to further elaborate on Ted Black’s story. Only a few episodes of the series have aired so far, so it really is all up in the air, especially since filming is still going on. It sounds like there will surely be a lot to look forward to and a lot of possibilities, whether they are fellow Suits alums or other actors playing themselves or someone new.

Who will be next to appear on Suits LA is unknown, but fans will be able to look forward to Gabriel Macht returning as Harvey Specter this weekend. The actor’s appearance marks his return to acting as well since Suits ended in 2019. While not too much is known about how he will return, Harvey and Stephen Amell’s Ted have some history together and were on a baseball team together, so it will be fun seeing them interact with one another.

Suits LA is still pretty early on in the series, so no matter who shows up, it will be as exciting as ever. And, not only is Macht returning, but so is Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt on Suits. It’s unknown when he will be making his anticipated appearance, but the wait will be worth it. In the meantime, new episodes of Suits LA air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.