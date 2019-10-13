‘Succession’ Season 2 Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Succession, the HBO series centering on the misadventures of the fictional Roy family, is finishing up its second season on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The critically acclaimed show stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong. Like all HBO programming, it will be available on multiple platforms immediately after the episode airs.

If you are not near a television but have an HBO subscription through your cable or satellite provider, you can stream HBO live on HGO GO by logging in here.

For those who do not have an HBO subscription through cable or satellite, the network recently launched HBO NOW. The service includes everything you get with a traditional HBO subscription, but does not require you to have an account with a traditional cable or satellite company. The service includes a live stream and costs $14.99 a month. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial before you are charged.

The Succession Season 2 finale episode is titled “This Is Not For Your Tears.” The episode description reads: “On the Roys’ grand Mediterranean yacht, Logan weighs whether a member of the family, or a top lieutenant, will need to be sacrificed to salvage the company’s tarnished reputation. Roman shares his hesitations about a new source of financing, as Kendall suggests a familiar alternative. Shiv proposes taking her open marriage with Tom to another level. Connor finds himself in an unenviable position as reviews of Willa’s play roll in.”

In Succession, Cox stars as Logan Roy, the patriarch of the Roy family and CEO of the global media empire Waystar Royco. After experiencing declining health, his children – Roman (Culkin), Kendall (Strong), Shiv (Snook) and Connor (Ruck) – grow concerned over the company’s future.

The ensemble cast also includes Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfayden, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed and J. Smith-Cameron. The series was created by Jesse Armstrong.

“There’s some s–. It’s gonna be cool,” Culkin promised of the Season 2 finale in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I had a feeling it was going to go in the direction it was going in, but I wasn’t quite sure what. At the table read for the last episode, my jaw definitely dropped, like, ‘Okay, I can’t wait to see how this looks.’ What’s great about this show is there’s so much stuff I’m not in so I have no idea what it’s gonna look like or how it’s gonna be until I see the show. So, I’m a little bit like fans of the show that are waiting to see what’s gonna happen. I have an idea, but I’m not quite sure how it’s gonna be executed.”

Succession was nominated for five Primetime Emmys, winning for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the episode “Nobody Is Ever Missing” and for Nicholas Britell’s main title theme music. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for Adam McKay’s work on the pilot and Outstanding Casting. It also won the Best International Series award at the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

Although the series is critically acclaimed, it has not attracted huge numbers in viewership. According to Variety, the Season 2 premiere drew a series-high 1.2 million viewers, beating the 997,000 total for the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere only averaged 612,000 total viewers during its live airing.

HBO renewed Succession for Season 3 back in August.

Photo credit: Graeme Hunter/HBO