Here’s How ‘Stranger Things’ Introduces These New Characters

One of the most exciting elements of Stranger Things‘ Season 2 return is catching up on all your favorite characters. Another exciting element is seeing the new characters the show will introduce, who script pages released to Entertainment Weekly tease will provide massive challenges for our well-known main characters.

The scene in question depicts the young main characters of the series at an arcade encountering an employee who has pertinent information about someone who has topped one of the boys’ score on the Dig Dug cabinet.

First, there’s Keith, an employee of the arcade. The show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, revealed important information about the character.

“Keith is a new character who works at The Palace. He’s several years older than our boys, but he’s somehow less mature. The only thing he likes more than Cheetos is Nancy,” the duo explained.

Over the course of the scene, Keith withholds the identity of “MADMAX,” the name who has toppled Dustin’s (Gaten Mattarazzo) high score, in hopes of getting a date with Mike’s (Finn Wolfhard) sister Nancy. While some members of the group toy with the idea, Mike stands up for his sister.

“We always try to make sure that — when faced with a dilemma — our boys have different perspectives and solutions,” the brother point out. “This makes for fun conflict and helps further define their characters. The problem they’re facing in this scene is not exactly life or death: Are they willing to hook Keith up with Nancy in exchange for Mad Max’s identity? We like that Mike stands up for Nancy here; he may be a jerk to her in person, but deep down, he’s very protective of his sister. We feel this is very typical sibling behavior. Not that we would know anything about that….”

The high score in question most likely belongs to Max, a new character who will be played by Sadie Sink.

You can check out the script pages in full at EW.

Stranger Things Season 2 debuts on October 27.

