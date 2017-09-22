‘Stranger Things’ Honors ‘Jaws’ With New Homage Poster

Thanks to films like Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Poltergeist, filmmaker Steven Spielberg helped define the look and feel of horror and science fiction in the ’80s. To pay tribute to all that the filmmaker accomplished, the Stranger Things social media accounts posted a tribute poster that mirrored the look of the poster for Jaws.

The first season of the Netflix series combined elements of horror and sci-fi to tell the story of a young boy who mysteriously vanished while biking home one night. Coinciding with the kid’s disappearance is the discovery of a young girl with a shaved head (Millie Bobbie Brown) who possesses bizarre telekinetic powers. It became clear that the only way to find the missing boy was with the help of this young girl, who referred to herself as “Eleven,” based on a number tattooed into her skin.

Many audiences’ minds immediately jump to the giant shark at the core of Jaws‘ narrative, as the story centers around three men aiming to kill the massive creature terrorizing a small island community. However, the true power of Jaws comes from these three men’s personal relationships with one another and what their beliefs about the monster reflect in ourselves.

In that sense, the young characters in Stranger Things learn a lot about themselves, and one another, in their dealings with the horrifying Demogorgon.

Previously, Stranger Things posters have been released that were tributes to The Evil Dead, Firestarter, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Running Man, and Alien.

“We’re big movie nerds — that’s what we wanted to do,” said Matt Duffer, describing the influences of the show he created with his brother Ross.

“We started to get into television as it became more cinematic,” he added, Variety reports.

The brothers shared that they asked themselves, “what would be the ultimate long movie — Spielberg directing a big, fat Stephen King book. That was the dream, that was the ambition,” Ross said.

The second season of Stranger Things comes to Netflix on October 27.

