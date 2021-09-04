Steve Harvey to Star in New Primetime Court Show 'Judge Steve Harvey'

✖

Steve Harvey is taking his talents to court TV. The Think Like a Man author will host his own unscripted court show for ABC, TVLine reports. The show will be a one-hour primetime series, currently titled Judge Steve Harvey. The announcement came during the Television Critics Association summer press tour held recently.

According to the report, Harvey "will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom — from small claims to big disputes and everything in between," according to the official description. "Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense."

Casting for the series is underway. The show is set to premiere in 2022 on ABC. Harvey will serve as an executive producer in addition to being an on-camera judge. The network is also promoting the show as a "courtroom comedy." Harvey will be sure to throw in a few jokes here and there. Audience reactions are also expected to play a huge part in the show.

Harvey isn't new to the talk show arena. He had a successful daytime talk show for several seasons which ranked No. 1 in the market before parting ways with NBC for five seasons. He also had a successful sitcom that ran for five seasons on the WB, which merged with UPN to become The CW. He's hosted Family Feud since 2010.