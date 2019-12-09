Steve Harvey Calls out ‘Haters’ Following Most Recent Miss Universe Mixup, Backlash

Steve Harvey is brushing off the backlash after he hosted the Miss Universe 2019 Pageant Sunday night. After Harvey generated plenty of buzz over a cartel joke directed at Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur along with several other flubs, he took to Twitter Monday to address his critics, who thought his comments were inappropriate and offensive.

Quit tripping every time something negative happens to you. pic.twitter.com/go3ulizHEt — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) December 9, 2019

“Quit tripping every time something negative happens to you,” Harvey tweeted alongside a video f himself saying, “Now, listen, some bad things are gonna happen to you. That’s life. Know that. The road to success is always under construction.”

In a second tweet, Harvey proclaimed that “hate is louder than love,” and spread some “Monday Wisdom” when he wrote that “if you focus on those who love you, you can blow over the haters. Most people hate you only because of the way other people love you.”

Hate is louder than love, but love is stronger than hate. If you focus on those who love you, you can blow over the haters. Most people hate you only because of the way other people love you. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/QWQGW6QeDV — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) December 9, 2019

After he infamously announced the wrong winner of Miss Universe 2015, Harvey again found himself making headlines and facing backlash for his hosting of the Miss Universe 2019 Pageant Sunday night. Although starting the night out by making light of the 2015 mistake, Harvey soon faced criticism over an “offensive” joke directed at Tafur.

“Are you sure you read correctly? Should I go back? Tell me what to do!” Tafur joked after Harvey announced she had made it to the Top 20, poking fun at himself by re-reading her name. “You’re forgiven, don’t worry.”

“You’ve forgiven me [but] the cartel has not,” Harvey replied. “They’re not handling it the same way.”

As his comment sparked immediate outcry on social media, Harvey again raised eyebrows when he appeared to announce the wrong winner for Best National Costume. After announcing that Miss Philippines had won, Harvey instead turned to Miss Malaysia, Shweta Sekhon, who was standing beside him on stage, leading to plenty of confusion. Miss Malaysia, corrected him when he gave her the mic.

“Let me explain something to you,” Harvey began in an attempt to clarify the mishap. “just read that in the teleprompter. Ya’ll got to quit doing this to me. I can read… Now they are trying to fix it now. See? This is what they did to me back in 2015 — played me short like that.”

Responding to the mistake, the official Twitter account for Miss Universe confirmed that Harvey had announced the correct winner, with insiders later explaining that there was a miscommunication as Sekhon was sent out on stage to help Harvey present the award.