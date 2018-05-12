‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast Celebrates NBC Revival

Fans of the cancelled Fox comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine were given wonderful news on Friday evening, as co-creator Dan Goor announced the show had been revived for a sixth season by NBC.

Goor, fellow show creator Michael Schur and numerous members of the cast celebrated the news and thanked the fans for their massive outpouring of support ever since the show’s cancellation was announced on Thursday.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!” Goor wrote. “Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!”

“This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk. We can’t thank you — or @NBC — enough,” Schur wrote, using the Twitter handle @KenTremendous.

“So happy to announce: NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!!” star Andy Samberg wrote, using The Lonely Island Twitter account. “Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you.”

“It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle) wrote.

“#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!” Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago) wrote.

“SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON!” Stephanie Diaz (Rosa Diaz) tweeted.

“NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss,” Chelsea Peretti (Gina Linetti) wrote.

“Thanks NBC!!! Thanks our amazing Fans!! We’re back on!!! More Brooklyn coming your way!!!” wrote Joel McKinnon Miller (Scully).

The cancellation was originally announced by Fox on Thursday, with the network planning to end the series after five seasons once the final two episodes aired on May 13 and May 20. The news resulted in a loud reaction from fans on social media, with famous fans like Seth Meyers, Guillermo Del Toro and Lin-Manuel Miranda even speaking out.

The show had a number of potential landing sites for a revival, including TBS (which owned the show’s syndication rights) and streaming services Hulu and Netflix. Deadline reported on Thursday evening that Hulu was the frontrunner, but those hopes were dashed when TV Line reported on Friday that Hulu had backed off from the idea.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman told The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the news broke. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”