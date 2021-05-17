Status Update on Kevin Costner's New ABC Show

✖

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner’s new TV series National Parks Investigation is still in progress at ABC. After several months of no updates on the series, ABC failed to hand National Parks Investigation a series pickup as the network begins to unveil its 2021-22 broadcast season lineup, though that doesn't necessarily spell bad news for the Yellowstone star's new project.

According to Deadline, the crime procedural series – along with Dark Horse, Epic, Promised Land, and Triage – is still in consideration for the 2021-22 broadcast season. First announced to be in the works back in February of this year, National Parks Investigation had been a wildcard for fall consideration. After a final, broadcast-length cut of the pilot was not delivered on time, the outlet reports the series will now be considered for midseason. At this time, no further updates have been revealed.

Co-written and executive produced by Costner, with Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird also tagged as co-writers, National Parks Investigation, previously titled IBS, will be a one-hour drama that centers on a group of elite national parks service agents who solve crimes in the parks, "which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity." At the time the series was announced to be in the works, Costner said in a statement, "Our partners at ABC, 20th Television, and A+E Studios have given me a great environment to step out of my comfort zone and deliver something special."

The series is set to star Marvel's Runaways actress Angel Parker as Ava Longridge, "the ISB's smart and inquisitive Intelligence Analyst who gathers and studies evidence to create assessments of potential targets and threats inside the parks." Billy Campbell is signed on to portray Cal Foster, "an experienced ISB special agent who has worked in the field for years but is now stepping into a new leadership role." Scandal and United We Fall alum Guillermo Diaz will play Vic, a Special Agent and ISB's helicopter pilot and botanist "who uses these unique skills to investigate and solve crime inside the national parks." The series is also set to star Gerardo Celasco, Ashleigh Sharpe Chestnut, Blu Hunt, and Tiffany Dupont.

Costner wrote the pilot with Helbing and Baird, who are also executive producers. Other executive producers are Territory Pictures' Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, and Ken Halsband; and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios. Anthony Hemingway was slated to direct the pilot and is an executive producer.