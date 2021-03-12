'Station 19': Is Major Cast Member Leaving Series?

✖

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19, which focuses on a Seattle fire department, is returning for its 4th season tonight, and fans are worried that one of the main cast members is making a tragic exit. In a preview for the premiere crossover event, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr) is heard telling Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), "Bailey, something has happened."

Fans immediately began to worry that Bailey's husband and Station 19 main Ben Warren (Jason George) could have died in a fiery blaze. Now, trailers are usually packed full of red herrings in order to hook viewers and none of the involved castmembers have implied an exit for Ben, however, the Shondaland universe is always fraught with the specter of death.

Ben was introduced in season 6 of Grey's Anatomy as a love interest for Bailey, and the couple has seen their fair share of ups and downs over the seasons, including a miscarriage, several career changes for Ben, an OCD diagnosis for Bailey, and a separation. However, despite the season 14 marital strife and Ben spinning off to Station 19, the couple reconciled and are now happily married and the parents of an adopted teenager. Now that they're finally at peace, could a tragically permanent separation be on the horizon?

George shared with Haute Living that he loved transitioning from Grey's Anatomy to Station 19, and how being a part of Shondaland is a dream work environment. "For me, personally, the transition has been fantastic," George explained. "I love to be physical and this show has much more action. That said, sometimes I think they’re trying to kill us. We are wearing 40 pounds of gear plus another 15 pounds or so with the oxygen tank, running at full sprints, carrying other gear upstairs, lifting people, and dragging them around. It’s a great time but definitely saves me some time in the gym. Fortunately, Station 19 still works me out as an actor as much as Grey’s Anatomy does, giving me great dramatic moments to play and words to say."

"Shondaland is a real place," George joked. "It’s where unicorns come from. It’s where the rainbow ends and you find the pot of gold. Seriously though, they put true effort into creating equality in Shondaland and to make sure that everybody is heard and every job is valued. It’s a place where priorities are straight and everyone knows that family is more important than any job -- that you work to live not live to work."