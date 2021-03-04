✖

Nickelodeon is "diving deeper" into Bikini Bottom. On Thursday, the network greenlit the SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff series The Patrick Star Show, a family sitcom starring a younger version of the namesake character and his family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick's wild whims and surreal imagination. The series was picked up for a 13-episode order and is set to debut on Nickelodeon this summer.

According to the network's official synopsis for the upcoming animated series, as reported by The Wrap, The Patrick Star Show "follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom." Squidina, Patrick's 8-year-old younger sister, works behind the scenes to ensure his show runs smoothly. Patricks parents, Bunny and Cecil, and his grandfather, GrandPat, "each support Patrick in their own hilariously absurd ways." The family's adventures are "unpredictable," and often "inform, integrate, and sometimes even interfere with Patrick's TV show, but one thing is for sure: his bizarre life always makes for great television!"

"Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up," Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon Animation president, said in a statement. "This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters."

The voice cast includes Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick, Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Cree Summer as both Bunny Star and Squidward's grandmother Grandma Tentacles, Jill Talley as Squidina Star, and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star. The series will also bring back SpongeBob SquarePants voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

As Naito noted, The Patrick Star Show will mark the second spinoff for the beloved children's series, which launched in 1999 and remains the No 1 kids' animated series on TV. On Thursday, the first spinoff, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, debuted on Paramount+. The series is a prequel to SpongeBob SquarePants and features a younger version of the cast as they attend a sleepaway camp in the kelp forest. Nickelodeon has ordered another 13 episodes of that series, bringing the total episode count to 26.

The Patrick Star Show is set to debut on Nickelodeon in summer 2021. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years is available for streaming on Paramount+, which officially launched Thursday. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.